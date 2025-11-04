Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and More to Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Event at 92NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



92NY and the GRAMMY Museum Will present a special night celebrating the music of the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending. Tony Award-winner Darren Criss leads a conversation and deep dive into the making of the Original Broadway Cast Album with the creators and cast, including Will Aronson, Hue Park, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi and the program includes a special performance. Tickets for this in person event on Tuesday, November 11 at 7:30 pm are available here.

This is one of the many programs to be featured in the GRAMMY Museum’s New York City program series, which includes bringing a slate of the public programs to the East Coast. “A New York Evening With…” is generously supported by the Dawn and Brian Hoesterey Family Foundation.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Maybe Happy Ending is available now via Ghostlight Records, to stream or download, or purchase the CD and vinyl editions, please visit https://maybehappyending.lnk.to/OBCR . The album – which preserves the new romantic musical comedy’s score by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park – is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park. Both the CD and the vinyl include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics.