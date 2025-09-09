Darius de Haas, Ann Harada and More to Star in CHARLOTTE SWEET Benefit Concert

The concert will take place on Monday, November 17.
Amas Musical Theatre will present a Benefit Concert of Charlotte Sweet - The Madcap Musical with a libretto by Michael Colby (Tales of Tinseltown, Ludlow Ladd) and music by Gerald Jay Markoe (Ludlow Ladd, Happy Haunting). Directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde) with musical direction by Michael Lavine, the concert will be presented on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7pm at A.R.T./New York Theatres – Mezzanine Theatre.
Imagine a fractured fairy tale in the tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan and MAD Magazine! The return of Charlotte Sweet spotlights the stratospherically hgh soprano of British Music Hall, along with the freaky Circus of Voices. Don’t miss the revival concert of the acclaimed musical mock melodrama that was a favorite of Leonard Cohen, Al Hirshfeld, and others.
The cast for Charlotte Sweet is Darius de Haas (Carousel, Rent), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Nicholas King (Beauty and the Beast, Hollywood Arms), Michael McCoy (Einstein’s Dreams), Mamie Parris (CATS), Stephanie Pope (Pippin, Chicago) and Megan Styrna as Charlotte Sweet. Casting by Stephen DeAngelis. Additional cast will be announced.
Videos