Darius de Haas, Ann Harada and More to Star in CHARLOTTE SWEET Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amas Musical Theatre will present a Benefit Concert of Charlotte Sweet - The Madcap Musical with a libretto by Michael Colby (Tales of Tinseltown, Ludlow Ladd) and music by Gerald Jay Markoe (Ludlow Ladd, Happy Haunting). Directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde) with musical direction by Michael Lavine, the concert will be presented on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7pm at A.R.T./New York Theatres – Mezzanine Theatre.

Imagine a fractured fairy tale in the tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan and MAD Magazine! The return of Charlotte Sweet spotlights the stratospherically hgh soprano of British Music Hall, along with the freaky Circus of Voices. Don’t miss the revival concert of the acclaimed musical mock melodrama that was a favorite of Leonard Cohen, Al Hirshfeld, and others.