Daniel Gold Joins Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York as Choreographer

Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York has announced Daniel Gold as the choreographer.

The musical comedy, inspired by Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp's time as an overnight writer for a NYC morning show, is set to debut Off-Broadway in early 2020. Bridget Greaney will direct the production's limited engagement from January 9, 2020 - February 9, 2020 at The Players Theatre.

The musical is co-composed by Thrapp, Jackson Bell and Dylan Adler with album contributions from two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser and Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy. Cast members include Zach Holden (Passionflix's Gabriel's Inferno), John Vogel (Amazon's "The Trouble"), Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Jacqueline Keeley, Lexi Rosenblum, Darren Cementina & Therin Morrisey.

Daniel will choreograph fan favorite songs including "Staten Island Ferry" and "Swept Away."

Tickets are available now at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com





