DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern Reveals North American Tour Cast

The entire cast from the NYC production of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern will hit the road for the first North American Tour. The acclaimed theatrical gaming experience will begin performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. this July before officially opening in August at the Broadway Playhouse in Chicago.

The touring company includes Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge and Alex Stompoly.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience.



DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern has captivated audiences worldwide since premiering in New York City in May 2024, before making its international debut at the iconic Sydney Opera House in December 2024.

David Carpenter, Executive Producer and Creator of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, stated, “I have had the extreme pleasure to spend the last year of my life with some of the most talented actors I've ever met during our run in NYC. It is a dream come true that the entire cast is taking their wit and whimsy and talent on National Tour. They are some of the funniest people I have ever met and the heart and soul of this magical show. I hope the rest of the country comes to be as entertained and inspired by them as I am.”

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern was created by David Carpenter and co-produced by David Carpenter and Showpath Entertainment Ltd under license by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.