DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Releases Final Block of Tickets

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS has released a final block of tickets to the off-Broadway show at Stage 42 in New York City, now playing through May 11, 2025. This is the show’s third and final extension, and after a thrilling year in NYC having played 427performances, the Tavern is taking to the road for a U.S. tour, currently booked through May 2026. An engagement in Washington D.C. has already been announced for this summer. Dates and additional cities will be announced in the coming months.



Having hosted multiple celebrity fans and notable Dungeon Masters as part of its run, the Tavern’s schedule through its final New York weeks is packed with new faces and some returning fan favorites. Additional DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D)’ stars will soon be announced to celebrate the show’s astounding year-long journey in NYC, and join the revelry prior to the tour’s launch early this summer. As previously announced, acclaimed storyteller Aabria Iyengar (Dimension 20, Critical Role, World’s Beyond Number) will return to the show and make history as the production’s first Guest Dungeon Master from February 24–March 11.



“Launching the D&D Tavern in New York has been an amazing journey, and I am thrilled with all of the friends we have made along the way – but every day we also receive emails from people all over the country asking us to come to their city,” said Executive Producer and Co-Creator David Carpenter. “It’s now time for us to pack up our dice and give our nationwide fans what they have been asking for. Running over a year off-Broadway has been a dream come true and has set us up for huge success nationwide. I also can’t wait to share who else will be dropping by the Tavern before we hit the road.”



Licensed by leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern immerses audiences in the storytelling, strategy, and excitement of D&D. Unlike traditional theater, this innovative production invites attendees to become part of the adventure, making choices that shape the story in real-time. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action, each show offers a unique, audience-driven experience.

