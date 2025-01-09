DON'T CRY, DANCING GIRL Will Get Invitation-Only Presentation in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don’t Cry, Dancing Girls, an original Taiwanese musical performed in Chinese, has captivated audiences across Taiwan and will have its first New York City workshop presentation with an exclusive, invitation-only presentation on January 23, 24, and 25, 2025, at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St). This special event will bring industry professionals, cultural officials, and local supporters together to witness this soulful work that explores family, loss, guilt, and transformation.

Inspired by a family’s return to their rural roots after the death of their father, Don’t Cry, Dancing Girls weaves together Daoist and Buddhist death rituals, Taiwanese folk traditions, and a folk-rock score, offering a poignant and unexpectedly humorous reflection on family and fate. The story celebrates life and death, affirming that death is not an end but a renewal.

The musical's creative team, led by award-winning Taiwanese playwright Jie Zhan, composer Ho-Hsiang Kan, and director Hui-Cheng Tseng, has crafted a story that has resonated deeply with audiences in Asia. Following a sold-out tour across multiple cities in Taiwan under the leadership of VMTheatre Company’s CEO Tsung-Jen Hou, Artistic Director Hui-Cheng Tseng, and Producer Yi-Heng Lin, this NYC presentation is produced by Ken Dingledine at Center Ring Theatrical.

“Through age-old traditions, the piece beautifully weaves emotion, humor, and complex family relationships into a poignant reflection of traditional and modern life in Taiwan,” says director Hui-Cheng Tseng. “The result is an uplifting transformation of a family.”

“I find this piece deeply moving in unexpected ways,” comments producer Ken Dingledine. “The piece’s exploration of a family’s guilt, traditional gender identities and the struggle against fate is beautifully crafted. I’m thrilled to be developing this powerful piece for a New York audience. This presentation is the first in what we hope will be many in an artistic pipeline that we are building between Asia and the English-speaking world.”

The upcoming New York workshop presentation is supported by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO), CSUN, and GMM, members of the G2C alliance. It is produced by VMTheatre Company, KOKO Entertainment, Ken Dingledine of Center Ring Theatrical, and Barbara Darwall, Executive Producer.

