DE NOVELA, A Telenovela-Inspired Concert to be Presented By Boundless Theatre Company

Boundless Theatre Company will present DE NOVELA this July 18th & 19th of 2025 at 8 PM at the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center.

Remember that theme song that made you cry during the finale? That bolero you sang in front of the mirror, dreaming of forbidden love? This is that concert-the one where the drama is real, the nostalgia is deep, and the sing-alongs are mandatory.

Step into the world of passion, intrigue, and unforgettable melodies as Puerto Rican singer, actress, and songwriter Nancy Millán lures you to DE NOVELA, a one-of-a-kind concert experience inspired by the golden age of telenovelas. Featuring Puerto Rican guest artists Jomel Rivera (guitar) and Gilberto Gabriel (percussion), with songs that will be performed in Spanish and English, this nostalgic journey will stir your heart and awaken memories of iconic characters, dramatic plot twists, and the music and beloved songs from the 1980s and 1990s, that made us fall in love with every episode.

The Scenic Design is by Omayra Garriga Casiano, the Lighting Design by María Cristina Fusté and Stage Management by Daniela Salazar.