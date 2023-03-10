DARK DISABLED STORIES Extends at The Public Theater

The Public Theater and The Bushwick Starr's Production of Dark Disabled Stories opened last night on Thursday, March 9. The production has now extended through Sunday, April 2.

Acclaimed writer and performer Ryan J. Haddad makes his Off-Broadway playwriting debut with the hilarious and audacious DARK DISABLED STORIES. Haddad's newest autobiographical play is a series of unforgiving vignettes about the strangers he encounters while navigating a city (and a world) not built for his walker and cerebral palsy. Directed by Jordan Fein, DARK DISABLED STORIES probes implicit ableism and the assumptions we make about people we'll never really know.

The cast of DARK DISABLED STORIES includes Ryan J. Haddad, Dickie Hearts, and Alejandra Ospina.

The production features scenic and costume design by dots, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Kathy Ruvuna, and video design by Kameron Neal. Andrew Morrill serves as director of artistic sign language and Alison Kopit serves as access dramaturg. Melanie Lisby serves as the production stage manager and Miriam Rochford serves as interpreter coordinator and assistant stage manager. Peter Royston also serves as assistant stage manager.

In an effort to make this production as accessible as possible to disabled and d/Deaf individuals, DARK DISABLED STORIES features American Sign Language, open captions, and audio descriptions integrated into every performance. The Public has also expanded wheelchair and mobility access for this production. Additionally, The Public strives to create an inclusive and welcoming space where audience members can be free to be themselves for this production, and expectations about audience etiquette are relaxed at this performance.