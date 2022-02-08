DA VINCI & MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE to Re-Open at the SoHo Playhouse

After performing 7 months off-Broadway prior to the Covid shutdown, Da Vinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience will re-open at the SoHo Playhouse beginning Feb. 18, 2022.

Created and performed by Mark Rodgers, the performance was first conceived as an exhibition celebrating the work of these two giants of the Italian Renaissance. This unique multi-media production views the works of these two distinctive rivals through a dramatic and contemporary lens.

"Da Vinci & Michelangelo has something that everyone can relate to," says Rodgers. "The impact of everything they said and did can be found in our lives today."

Through exploration of their inventions, machines, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, Rodgers connects the immortal work of Da Vinci & Michelangelo to modern day geniuses, including Les Paul, Van Cliburn, and Paul McCartney, and encourages audiences to discover their own "inner" da Vinci and Michelangelo.

Through exploration of their inventions, machines, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, Rodgers connects the immortal work of Da Vinci & Michelangelo to modern day geniuses, including Les Paul, Van Cliburn, and Paul McCartney, and encourages audiences to discover their own "inner" da Vinci and Michelangelo.

The SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013. Performances begin Feb. 18, 2022 and are scheduled Friday through Monday at 7:00pm with Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00pm. Tickets are priced at $45 and are available online at www.sohoplayhouse.com or by calling the theater box office at 212.691.1555. The production is exclusively represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals in New York City (www.catbooking.com). For more information about Mark Rodgers and the production, please visit www.DiscoverDaVinci.com.