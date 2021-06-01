Cyndi Lauper, Emanuel Ax & More to Take Part in Broadway Mall Association Virtual Gala

Broadway Mall Association, the nonprofit group that stewards, advocates and cares for the five mile long stretch of green parkland that runs along Broadway from 70th to 168th Street, is hosting a free virtual gala on Thursday, June 3rd from 6:30 - 7:15 PM. The event will honor the dedicated volunteers who support BMA's work and whose commitment has helped Upper West Side, West Harlem, Morningside and Washington Heights communities weather the pandemic by providing an invaluable green space for refuge and respite from the pressures of the past year. To RSVP, email Gala2021@broadwaymall.org

The event will feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, and an appearance by the iconic musician and activist Cyndi Lauper. Both are Upper West Side residents and supporters of BMA's work. The artist Jon Isherwood, whose sculpture exhibition, Broadway Blooms: Jon Isherwood on Broadway, will soon be installed as part of their public art programming, will also join the lineup.

The gala will be emceed by Adrian Benepe, BMA board member, president of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and former New York City Parks commissioner, and Lauren Brie Lynch, BMA board member, longtime local community member and proprietor of multiple West Harlem restaurants.

Honoring volunteers is particularly timely now, as their work has been crucial to the welfare of public spaces across the city. Last year, the NYC Parks Department suffered a historic budget cut, just as New Yorkers were relying on open spaces more than ever. BMA enacted their volunteer program last summer to compensate for the reduction in maintenance due to the cut, as the malls and other green spaces across the city saw a surge in usage. In a year when the kindness and resiliency of New Yorkers has been on full display, BMA hopes that recognizing the work of volunteers is something that resonates across the city.

In addition to the special guests, attendees will hear from the volunteers themselves, as well as local residents and artists about what the Broadway malls mean to them and their vital role in the vibrancy and wellbeing of the surrounding neighborhoods.

"After years spent working with parks groups across the city I know how indispensable volunteers are, and seeing them come together to support this community gave us all immense hope," Emily Walker, executive director of BMA. "With so many exciting things on the horizon for the organization, including our upcoming public art exhibition and our restoration and management plan which will make the malls more sustainable and the surrounding neighborhoods healthier, we have much to look forward to. All New Yorkers deserve quality open space regardless of income or zip code, and with our volunteers and supporters we can continue doing our part to ensure park equity for the numerous diverse neighborhoods we serve. I am delighted to join the 2021 virtual gala in my new role with BMA, and I thank all the supporters who make it possible."

"BMA was founded in the early 1980s to address the neglect of the malls due to the city's fiscal crisis. Now, when parks are once again facing a decreased city budget, groups like BMA and residents from the local community are critical to the ongoing success of a healthy, safe and beautiful park system for all. We are immensely grateful to our volunteers, and to all of our special guests and supporters who joined us for this evening. Our work truly wouldn't be possible without them," said Robert F. Herrmann, chair of the BMA Board of Directors.

"My wife and I are so grateful to BMA for keeping the malls green, beautiful and welcoming for all West Siders. This has been a very difficult year, and the malls make us all feel better when we see them. I am honored to be a part of this year's gala and to celebrate their work," said pianist Emanuel Ax.

"One thing I've always been impressed by is how the Broadway malls provide a central bloom to the neighborhood, as flowers and greenery are what keep a city alive. I am very grateful to BMA for hosting my artwork later this year, and for having me at their gala. I believe that art is a gift, as are green spaces like the malls. My sculptures will be a gesture to those who see them as we reflect on the past 18 months, and I am happy that I can join BMA to both recognize the struggles we've gone through this past year and also look forward to brighter days ahead," said artist and sculptor Jon Isherwood.

"I'm a BMA supporter because I am grateful for the great work that they do for our city. I'm very excited to be a part of their gala and for the opportunity to say 'thank you' to the volunteers. It feels so good to see our community come together to keep New York City a clean and healthy place to live during this difficult time," said Cyndi Lauper, singer, songwriter, musician and activist.

"I've been working with Broadway Mall Association for over 30 years to create a better, cleaner, greener Broadway. I know that a healthy park system depends on groups such as BMA, and on the participation of the communities that they serve," said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden and BMA board member. "After last year's drastic cut to the NYC Parks budget, volunteers stepped up, and their work has been both immensely inspiring and critical to the ongoing success of BMA. I'm very happy to honor them at our 2021 gala."

"As a local small business owner, I know that the vibrancy of a neighborhood depends on all pieces of a livable city coming together, including parks and green spaces," said Lauren Brie Lynch, West Harlem small business owner and BMA board member. "I am immensely proud to be a member of this community, and to stand with BMA and the amazing volunteers who have shown what a truly special place the malls are."

"NYC Parks is grateful to BMA for their outstanding work and 30-year partnership, particularly during this past year. In a city where very few residents have backyards, parks serve that role. As New Yorkers depended on them like never before to get us through the pandemic, BMA and their dedicated volunteers rose to the challenge. We look forward to this evening of honoring the past and celebrating the future, and to working together for many years to come," said William T. Castro, Manhattan Borough Commissioner, New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

All attendees who RSVP for the event will be automatically entered into a raffle to win dinners for two at local restaurants. Those who donate $25 or more will be entered to win other prizes including Cyndi Lauper merchandise.