Concord Theatricals and Turner Classic Movies Host Viewing Party of TOP HAT

Top Hat will air on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) this Saturday, October 10 at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT.

Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in coordination with Turner Classic Movies, will host a live watch party of Irving Berlin's Top Hat on Saturday, October 10. The iconic 1935 film, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, celebrates its 85th anniversary this year.

Top Hat will air on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) this Saturday, October 10 at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT.

Viewers can follow along with the Irving Berlin Twitter and Instagram, as well as the TCM Twitter and Instagram, for trivia, fun facts and giveaways throughout the event. Viewers are encouraged to use #TopHat on social media to join the watch party!

Following the October 10 broadcast and live watch party, Top Hat will be available to stream on WatchTCM through October 31 HERE.

In anticipation of the live viewing party, fans can watch clips from the film and listen to this Top Hat-inspired Spotify playlist, featuring covers of Irving Berlin's classic songs. To continue the 85th anniversary celebration of Top Hat, Concord Theatricals and The Irving Berlin Music Company are also releasing a new digital EP with covers of Irving Berlin's Top Hat classics along with a video series, featuring the dances of Top Hat re-imagined, in partnership with CLI Studios. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stock and amateur theatrical rights for the works of Irving Berlin, including Top Hat, Annie Get Your Gun, White Christmas and Holiday Inn are represented by Concord Theatricals; applications can be made for Top Hat here.

Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and directed by Mark Sandrich, Top Hat tells the story of Jerry Travers (Fred Astaire), an American musical revue star. While staying in a London hotel, Jerry accidentally wakes up fashion model Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers) by dancing in the hotel room above hers. Upon meeting her, Jerry instantly falls in love. His attempts to woo Dale receive an inexplicably haughty response, however, but that's because she's mistaken him for her best friend's husband.

Top Hat premiered on August 29, 1935 and features several of Berlin's most famous songs, including "Cheek to Cheek," "No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)", "Isn't This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught In The Rain)?" and "Top Hat, White Tie and Tails." The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Song for "Cheek to Cheek." In 1990, Top Hat was inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You