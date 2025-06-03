Complete Cast Set for MR PUPPY THE MUSICAL at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The complete cast has been set for the world premiere of Mr. Puppy The Musical, a heartwarming and high-spirited new show inspired by the beloved apparel brand. The musical, featuring a book by Michael David Lee and music and lyrics by David L. Tolley, will play a strictly limited 16-performance run from Sunday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at AMT Theater.

The production will star Joseph Keegan in the title role of Mr. Puppy, the adventurous toy dog who defies the odds to chase his dream of seeing the world beyond the toy store shelf. Joining him is a dynamic and diverse ensemble cast who will bring to life a parade of vibrant characters, colorful cultures, and musical moments, including Kyle Jack as Kimba / Yohan / Toy Bear, Anja Vasa as Nehal / Marie, Beatriz Coronel as Alejandra / Aline, and Mariko Kai as Keiko. Standbys include Angela Zhang, Liana Kurogi, and Daniel Braaten.

Mr. Puppy The Musical is the story of a curious toy dog with big dreams. Though stuck on a toy store shelf, Mr. Puppy dreams of adventure and wants to see the world. When other toys try to discourage his dream, he bravely follows his heart and makes a daring escape in a toy flying balloon. Outside, he discovers an exciting world of fantastic cultures and amazing music. It's a heartwarming tale and an exciting multi-cultural experience for audiences of all ages. Mr. Puppy The Musical is a celebration of chasing your dreams and the thrill of discovering a beautiful world!

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 18% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds