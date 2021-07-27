Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE VIEW

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Keenan Tyler Oliphant's '21 production of The View.

In some dystopian future, all homosexual people have been shipped off into space. From his hermetically sealed pod, the Boy looks down on a ruined, devastated Earth. He asks his last favor: a cassette tape containing messages from various people and influences he has known in his life.

Producer Sami Pyne, Dramaturg Elizagrace "EG" Madrone, Production Stage Manager KAIT MAHONEY , Assistant Director Hilarie Spangler, Scenic Designer Keenan Tyler Oliphant, Costume Designer Keenan Tyler Oliphant & Sami Pyne, Scenic Consultant Andrew Moerdyk , Projection/Video Designer Alessandra Cronin, Projection/Video Engineer Andrew Freeburg, Lighting Designer Erin Fleming , Sound Designer Nina Field, Composer Andrew Orkin, Company Manager Anthony Louis Massa.