Colt Coeur Welcomes Three New Additions to its Board of Directors

Coeur is welcoming 3 additions to its Board of Directors: Tomi Olabanji, Vanessa Peréda, and Ebony Vines. These new members join existing Board members Amy Ashton, Rachel DeMatteo, Amy Groeschel, Julia Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Roberta Kelly, Ray Levin, Alex Marrs, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Erica Rotstein, and AJ Strasser.

Preparations are also underway for Colt Coeur's 11th annual Education Initiative theatre camp which offers students ages 11-15 the opportunity to create and perform plays using the same development style the company uses to create their own productions from scratch. This year's virtual program will be offered on Saturdays from February 27-March 27 with a special presentation on Sunday, March 28th. The program will focus on activism and environmental justice and will be led by Kelcey Anyá and Vanessa Peréda. More information is available at ColtCoeur.org. The program is free-of-charge and open to students across the United States however NYC public school students receive priority. Applications will be accepted online thru February 10th.

On the heels of its 4-show virtual fall season, the company will announce a 4-show spring/summer season soon.

Colt Coeur is a Brooklyn-based theater company founded in 2010. Our original, story-driven, visceral theater pulls you close and doesn't let go. Our community of artists nurtures and invests in diverse perspectives to produce work that straddles the line between mainstream and experimental. We strive to create great happenings in small rooms, theater as close as a whisper in your ear or a stranger's hand brushing yours. Intimacy is our way in. We embrace the infinite theatrical potential of intimate live performance. We contemplate questions that inspire us and devise theater pieces which respond to and engage with the world in which we live. We address the ambivalence, terror and exhilaration of our age through theater that utilizes a simplicity of means to achieve richness of expression.

Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Managing Director Bailey Williams lead a 21-member ensemble of actors, playwrights and designers to nurture the next generation of theater artists through the development and production of new plays and by providing arts education and mentorship to students from under-resourced NYC public schools. Over 10 years, Colt Coeur has produced 11 world premieres, 1 east coast premiere; developed 48 plays; and provided free arts education for over 200 students.



All 12 of Colt Coeur's world premieres explored themes of resonance to our times while ranging in subject matter from teen pregnancy (Dry Land), to postpartum depression and the struggle to make ends meet for a working-class family (Cal in Camo), to the underlying appetite for new frontiers that is manifest in applicants looking to travel on a one-way mission to Mars (How to Live on Earth). Half of the productions were developed from scratch with a company of actors, designers, a playwright, and director Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Colt Coeur is currently developing new work with commissioned playwrights Antoinette Nwandu (Paula Vogel Award 2019). All of the productions received rave reviews and have gone on to publication and/or subsequent national and international productions.

Colt Coeur was poised to produce their 13th world premiere, Polylogues, created and performed by Xandra Nur Clark and directed by Molly Clifford, in April 2020, which was postponed due to the ongoing global health crisis.