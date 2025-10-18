Collard & Rosenblatt’s COLLISIONS to be Presented at Jerry Orbach Theater Fall Incubator Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A reimagining of the concept album, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt's Collisions will be presented at the Jerry Orbach Theater through the Fall Incubator Festival.

Featuring Kate Anderson-Song (Willow, piano/guitar/percussion), Jacob Davila (Pierce,

percussion), Amelia Firestone (Ari, guitar/percussion), Tanner Hodson (Rhys,

piano/guitar/percussion), Chad McKnight (Cielo, percussion), Jarrett Murray (bass), Ellistaire Perry (Brennan, percussion), Maria Valadez (Harper, piano), and Reneé Vito (Joy, guitar), Collard & Rosenblatt’s concept album will be presented as an actor-musician workshop through the Theater Center’s Fall Incubator Festival.

The workshop is helmed by Rosenblatt as the director and Collard as the music director, with choreography by Jacob Davila and associate direction by Lexi Holland.

On the eve of Willow, Brennan, and Cielo’s grandmother’s funeral, the siblings reunite in their childhood home with their loved ones to reminisce, mourn, and celebrate their lives, both together and apart. Featuring a dynamic cast of actor-musicians and a sweeping score by Collard & Rosenblatt, Collisions embraces the messiness of life and finds beauty in the near-misses and perfect moments of life.

Prior to this workshop, Collisions was workshopped and presented at The New Musicals Lab, York Theatre, and 54 Below. A full concept album was released in January of 2023 featuring Jonathan Christopher, Erin McMillen, Kennedy Kanagawa, Colin Ruffer, Kalonjee Gallimore, Santina Umbach, Kimberly Immanuel, and the 2022 Company of the New Musicals Lab.

Collisions will have three public workshop presentations, on October 31, November 5, and November 10.