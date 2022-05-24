Christine Toy Johnson's A LITTLE MORE BLUE to be Presented at Abingdon Theatre Company

Abingdon Theatre Company will present the solo audio play "A Little More Blue" by Christine Toy Johnson Tuesday, June 7th on their website, followed by a talkback with Johnson hosted by Reggie Lee. "A Little More Blue" is the next production for Abingdon Theatre Company in the ATC Radio series, a virtual radio play series created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson is a current Artist in Residence with Abingdon Theatre Company, and the team is excited to bring this dynamic story to audiences in June. The production is led by Bruce Johnson, who will be directing and sound designing, and features original music by Jason Ma.

"A Little More Blue" is a solo audio play written and performed by Johnson. Part memoire, part revelation, the play tells the story of an Asian American woman who realizes how much her father's quest to be an "All American guy" has catapulted her own journey towards making his dream into one of her own, through activism in the arts. For "A Little More Blue", Johnson was the 2022 recipient of the inaugural Alvin Epstein Memorial Prize for Solo Performance.

This project is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, a regrant program supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

"A Little More Blue" will be premiering on the Abingdon Theatre Company website on June 7th at 7:00PM EST followed by a talkback. The audio play will be available here and the talkback will be available here.

Christine Toy Johnson is a Tony award honored writer, actor, director, and advocate for inclusion based in New York City. Her written works for the theatre have been produced and/or developed by the Abingdon Theatre Company (where she is an artist in residence), the Roundabout, Village Theatre,

Barrow Group, Prospect Theatre, Weston Playhouse, the O'Neill, Women's Theatre Festival, CAP 21, Ars Nova, Greater Boston Stage Company, Towne Street Theatre and more and are included in the Library of Congress's Asian Pacific American Performing Arts Collection (Playwrights Division). She is the co-director (with Bruce Johnson) and Executive Producer of the multiple award-winning documentary feature "Transcending: The Wat Misaka Story", an alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, and was a 2016 fellow of The Writers Lab (supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Oprah Winfrey). Christine serves as Treasurer of the Dramatists Guild, chair of the Guild's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access committee, and host of their podcast "Talkback" on Broadway Podcast Network. As an actor, she has appeared extensively on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in regional theatres across the country and over 100 television and film appearances and currently plays "Diane and others" in the North American tour of "Come From Away". Co-founding member of AAPAC (Asian American Performers Action Coalition. Tony, Obie, Rosetta LeNoire, JACL, and Asian American Arts Alliance awards for advocacy in diversity and inclusion. For details, please visit www.christinetoyjohnson.com .

Twitter/Insta: @CToyJ