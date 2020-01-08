Cherry Lane Theatre and Vermont's JAG Productions Present NATHAN YUNGERBERG's ESAI'S TABLE

New York's Cherry Lane Theatre has partnered with Vermont's JAG Productions to present the World Premiere of Nathan Yungerberg's Esai's Table, directed by Obie Award Winner Stevie Walker-Webb (Jordan Cooper's Ain't No Mo' at the Public) which will begin performances on March 19 before its opening night on April 1 running through April 25, 2020 at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street).

Following the journey of three young black men, ESAI'S TABLE takes place on a mythical night-sea where destiny meets eternity atop an ancient magical table. It is an epic tale of black lives, friendship, family and love.

Originally developed and presented by Cherry Lane Mentor Project 2017, mentored by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, Esai's Table was recently presented in Vermont this past fall in a World Premiere co-production with JAG Productions, a Vermont-based theater dedicated to developing and producing African-American theatre.

The cast will star Dimitri Carter (Film: Bullets Never Die), Curtiss Cook Jr. (CSC's Mother Courage and Her Children. TV: "Stephen King's The Stand"), Marcus Gladney Jr. (Broadway: Choir Boy), and Benton Greene (Broadway: Sweat) as Esai. Esai's Table creative team includes David Goldstein (Set Design), Celeste Jennings (Costume Design), Kate McGee (Lighting Design), Brian Hickey (Sound Design), Daniel Kotlowitz (Projection Design), and Kate Murray (Casting). Animations for the production are created by Patience Lekien (Illustrator) in partnership with the DALI Lab at Dartmouth College, and Bob Brownell (Production Stage Manager).

JAG Productions (Jarvis Green, Founder/Producing Artistic Director) was born in 2016 in the small town of White River Junction, VT with the mission to produce classic and contemporary African-American theatre; to serve as an incubator of new work that excites broad intellectual engagement; and thereby, to catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community by connecting with the full breadth of the human experience.

One of the most renowned theatres in the country, Cherry Lane Theatre has produced a large succession of plays by leading writers from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Gertrude Stein, Samuel Beckett, Edward Albee, and Harold Pinter. a??Cherry Lane Theatre's non-profit company in residence was founded by Angelina Fiordellisi in 1996 and remains devoted to developing and producing new works for the stage. Cherry Lane Mentor Project is a recipient of an Obie Award for its dedication to helping early-career playwrights develop new work, each year partners emerging authors with seasoned professionals for a year of script work, rewrites, casting, rehearsals and full production. The Mentor Project is also the recipient of the James Kirkwood Award for American Playwrights.

Tickets are $65-$85 and can be purchased by visiting www.CherryLaneTheatre.org.





