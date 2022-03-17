Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With A Special 20% Discount From CELTIC ILLUSION

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and Irish culture with a special ticket discount code from Celtic Illusion, (www.CelticIllusion.com) the modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed, and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance). The shows heads out on a North American Tour, beginning next month.

Beginning Thursday March 17 at 12PM EST though Sunday March 20 at 12PM EST, tickets for Celtic Illusion can be purchased with a 20% discount. When purchasing tickets, please use code: STPADDY. There is a maximum of 8 tickets per order.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at: www.CelticIllusion.com.

Celtic Illusion is produced by Annerin Productions (Jeff Parry, Executive Producer) & WEXFORDHOUSE (Michael Londra).

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Displaying some of the fastest taps in the world, the dancers' thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison. Celtic Illusion is led by Australia's Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley's widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Michael Flatley originally performed himself.

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences all across Australia and recently completely sold out a tour in Canada.

Celtic Illusion features a new soundtrack composed by a team including Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrman's film Australia), Steve Skinner (arranger and producer for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent), and Michael Londra (Emmy® nominated singer and producer).

"We are excited to, once again, share this beautiful show with audiences as we embark on our 2022 tour, and it's just the tonic necessary after the past two years." said Annerin producer Jeff Parry. "We have been humbled that Celtic Illusion has really connected with people, leading to sold out houses and rapturous standing ovations, and we look forward to coming to a city near you."

"Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20, magic got pushed to the side," said Anthony Street. "When I decided to create this show in Australia, it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience."

Annerin Productions produced Rain on Broadway, which recouped back twice the capitalization in 12 weeks, and then played another 8 months at the Brooks Atkinson Theater. Rain has been a staple on Broadway subscriptions since that time. In 2012, they also produced Let it Be at the Princess of Wales in the West End where it recouped in 14 weeks. The show went on to have two runs at the West End's Garrick Theatre, one run at the West End's Savoy Theatre and continues to tour the UK, Japan and Germany. Let It Be was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City this summer for the opening of the Hard Rock Theatres but is being rescheduled because of Covid-19. Annerin Productions also produced We Will Rock You, which recently toured for eight months in North America and played six shows at the Hula Theatre at Madison Square Garden, where it grossed 1.2 million dollars.