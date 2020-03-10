Catch the Final Two Weeks of Roundabout's DARLING GRENADINE

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the sold-out production of the new musical Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed & choreographed by Michael Berresse, on Sunday, March 22.

Roundabout Underground debuts its first new musical in a decade. When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Street Musician," and Emily Walton as "Louise."

The creative team for Darling Grenadine includes: Tim Mackabee (Sets), Emily Rebholz (Costumes), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), Edward T Morris (Projections), David Gardos (Music Director), Matthew Moisey (Orchestrations) and William Berloni (Animal Trainer).

At the time of closing, Darling Grenadine will have played 30 preview performances and 47 regular performances. Previews began January 16, 2020 and opened officially on February 10, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This limited engagement was extended due to popular demand through March 22, 2020.

Tickets for the extension week of Darling Grenadine are $30 General Admission tickets and are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

The regular run of performances through March 15 is sold out; a limited number of standby tickets are available at the Steinberg Center box office on the day of the performance.





