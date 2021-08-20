Casting Announced for REVOLUTION: TWO STORIES WITH THE SAME ENDING Premiering at The Tank Theatre

Casting has been announced for "REVOLUTION: Two Stories with the Same Ending", a new play premiering at The Tank Theatre this fall.

In 2011 a young journalist, Joseph, is on assignment in Cairo, Egypt. While there he meets Masika, a doctor working near Rabaa square. They quickly fall in love and get married. Then, in 2013, a peaceful protest in Rabaa Square tunred into a genocide as the military came in and bega shooting. REVOLUTION explores grief, trauma, and how we the ways we cope affect our loved ones.

Petrina Ampeire and Kenon Veno lead the cast as Masika and Joseph respectfully. Andrew Cooksey plays Masika's Father. Rounding out the cast is our two ensemble, Kaitlin Gould and Mark Yowakim.

"REVOLUTION" is written and directed by Courtney Seyl and produced by The Tank Theatre; lighting design by Yang Yu, with stage management by Kendall Stevens and choreography by Grayson Bradshaw. Marketing by Alana Fineman. Performances take place on October29th, 30th, and 31stnd at 7pm and 9:30pm; and November 5th, 6th, and 7th at 7pm and 9:30pm. Stay up to date with the show on Instagram and Facebook for fundraising information and ticket announcements.