Casting Announced For Seize The Show's A CHRISTMAS KAREN

Casting was announced today for A CHRISTMAS KAREN, the latest live performance real-time gaming experience from Seize the Show, presented by David Carpenter, the multi-platform entertainment producer (SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway, Puffs: Filmed live) and CEO of Gamiotics Inc.

A CHRISTMAS KAREN will feature Jacob Thompson as the MC, Lynn Craig as Karen Scriggins, Michael Pilato as Bob Cratchit, Michael Indeglio as Phil Ingerson, Tricia Matthews as Kitty Fizziwig, Kim Morgan Dean as Fan, Samantha Blain as Emily Cratchit, Carlina Parker as Belinda "Bee" Cratchit, and Nick Bublitz as Tiny Tim.

Performances of A CHRISTMAS KAREN will take place on Thursday, December 17 at 8pm ET; Friday, December 18 at 7pm ET; Saturday, December 19 at 2pm & 7pm ET; Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET; and Tuesday, 12/22 at 8pm ET. Tickets for all performances can be purchased HERE.

General Admission tickets are $12.99 for all performances. An All Access Pass is also available for $16.99, which will give you access to all performances of A CHRISTMAS KAREN.

What if after Ebenezer Scrooge vowed to keep Christmas in his heart, it turned out people don't just change overnight ? In this brand new re-invention of the classic, Seize the Show turns the tale on its head in A CHRISTMAS KAREN. Set in modern day, it's been five years since Karen's famous Christmas morning redemption, and now we find ourselves right back where we started, with Karen barking orders while ignoring the Holiday spirit she once seemingly embraced. In this newly adapted, one of a kind adventure, you play Karen's assistant and have to assist her throughout the Christmas season, while making choices as to what kind of person you really want to be. Do you indulge your megalomaniac boss to hold on to that bonus or try to maintain the spirit of the holidays and your own sanity? It's A Christmas Carol meets Devil Wears Prada in Seize The Show's unique live action, real time performances that allows you, the audience, to make choices that affect the story while you watch. With multiple endings and story paths, it's never the same show twice.



Join us for what promises to be a brand new Christmas tradition that questions everything we know about the classic and our relationship with those narcissistic people we just can't seem to get rid of during the holiday season.

A CHRISTMAS KAREN is written by Kevin Hammonds, Attilio Rigotti, David Andrew Laws and Jacob Thompson and produced and directed by David Carpenter. Caroline Prugh serves as the story editor. Production stage manager is Sarah Reynolds, stage manager is Kaila Hill, with Gamiotics software designed by Dave Keene, sound design by Ryan Milligan, original music by Ben Boecker, video design by Isaac Maupin, and projection design by Kaila Hill. Victoria Cairl oversees business development.

For more information, visit seizetheshow.com.

