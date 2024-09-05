Cast Set for THE BEASTIARY at Ars Nova This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ars Nova has revealed details for the Off-Broadway world premiere of The Beastiary. Created by Ars Nova’s commissioned Company-in-Residence, On The Rocks Theatre Co., The Beastiary is written by 2024 Tow Foundation Playwrights-In-Residence Christopher Ford & Dakota Rose and directed by Dakota Rose. The production runs October 7, 2024 - November 9, 2024 at Ars Nova @ Greenwich House (27 Barrow St.) with a press opening set for Sunday, October 20.

Name Your Price tickets are now on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com.

Medieval meets modern in The Beastiary, a twistedly comedic puppet pageant of consumption, corruption and the end of human-kind. The Beastiary features music composed by world-renowned theremin musician Dorit Chrysler with additional music composition and music supervision by Ellen Winter.



The Beastiary builds on Ars Nova’s passion for championing genre-defying thinking to generate new work. While radically different in shape and content from previous endeavors, it nonetheless builds on the radical innovation that audiences discovered in the three-time Lortel Award-winner (pray), the “Best of 2022”Oratorio for Living Things, and the Obie Award-winner Underground Railroad Game.



Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan remarked, “Working with On the Rocks Theatre Co. as our Company-in-Residence has been a joyful experience that has enriched the Ars Nova community. Chris and Dakota are recipients of a Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence grant, which speaks volumes about their bold artistic vision, commitment to excellence, and dedication. Their audacious approach to storytelling, seamlessly blending puppetry and music, has culminated in The Beastiary, an incisively inventive evening of theater we can’t wait to share with audiences this fall.”

The ensemble cast for The Beastiary includes Marc Bovino, Cornelius Loy, Rebeca Miller, Gil Perez-Abraham, Phillip Taratula, Ellen Winter and Jeena Yi.

The creative team for The Beastiary includes Ellen Winter (music supervision), Dorit Chrysler (composer), Christopher Ford & Dakota Rose (scenic design), Christopher Ford (costume and puppet design), Kate McGee (lighting design), Enrico de Trizio (sound design), Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA & The Telsey Company | Destiny Lilly, CSA (casting), and Kristy Bodall (production stage manager).

Performances of The Beastiary will take place October 7–November 9, 2024 at Ars Nova @ Greenwich House, located at 27 Barrow Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Wednesday, October 16, for a press opening on Sunday, October 20. Performances take place Monday–Saturday at 7:30pm with an additional performance on October 19 at 2pm and no performance on October 31. The anticipated running time is 100 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets to The Beastiary are Name Your Price, which start at $15 for the first week of performances, $25 for the second week, and $35 thereafter. All tickets are general admission and can be purchased at www.arsnovanyc.com.



Acknowledging that cost is a significant barrier to accessing art, Ars Nova’s ‘Name Your Price’ initiative ensures that tickets to its Off-Broadway Premiere Productions begin between $15-35 for every performance during the initial run. No hidden fees, no extra steps–just affordable access. Audiences are welcome to pay more if they are able, which supports access for those with less resources. Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of theater artists and, through the ‘Name Your Price’ initiative, makes it accessible to the next generation of audiences.

Please visit www.arsnovanyc.com for more information.

