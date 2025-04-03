Black Petal Theatre to Present IN THE WOODS SOMEWHERE At The Chain Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Petal Theatre will present In The Woods Somewhere, an original play by playwright Clovis Kabongo. The production is scheduled to run in May 2025 at The Chain Theater in New York City.

In The Woods Somewhere delves into the complex dynamics among three officers who reunite in a secluded cabin a year after the controversial death of a Black teenager. Joined by a rookie named Ajamu, the group confronts rising tensions and unsettling secrets, transforming their retreat into a night of survival. Rehearsals for the production have been both intense and transformative. The cast and crew are deeply committed to authentically embodying their characters, exploring the rawest parts of themselves, and engaging in profound, socially conscious conversations. This dedication reflects Black Petal Theatre's mission to empower artists of color and challenge unflattering stereotypes. The production features a stellar cast, including Samuel James Pygatt, Mikael Deckelbaum, Jessie Kaiser, Ariel Lopez, Stephanie Kirnon, Gary Fizer III, Michael Najman, Alexis Natalie, and Michael Rigaud, who bring Kabongo's complex characters to life in performances that promise to captivate and unsettle in equal measure.

Founded in 2016, Black Petal Theatre Group was established in 2016 to cultivate change by empowering artists of color and disrupting unflattering, stereotypical narratives. The company produces original works that explore complex themes and provide a platform for underrepresented voices in the arts.

The Chain Theater, known for its commitment to presenting thought-provoking and innovative productions, serves as the ideal venue for this compelling play. The collaboration between Black Petal Theatre and The Chain Theater underscores a shared dedication to fostering diverse and impactful storytelling in the arts.

Tickets for In The Woods Somewhere are now available for purchase. For more information about the production and Black Petal Theatre, please visit blackpetaltheatre.com

Join in for an unforgettable theatrical experience that explores themes of guilt, redemption, race, identity, and survival in a setting where nothing stays buried.

