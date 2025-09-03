Cast Set for SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at Be Bold! Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Be Bold! Productions has revealed the cast for the upcoming production of Sleepy Hollow the Musical opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Sept 26, 2025.

Based on Washington Irving's classic tale, Sleepy Hollow follows Ichabod Crane (Jack Wooton) as he arrives in Sleepy Hollow, NY for a school master position. He soon learns that many of the townsfolk don't take kindly to strangers, including his lodging host Hans Van Ripper (Eric Fletcher) and townspeople George (Wesley Gardner) and John (Max Hunkler). Ichabod's erudite ways annoy the rambunctious town lads Brom (Gabe DeRose) and his friend Henry (Will Ernest Adams) while at the same time intriguing the young ladies Katrina (Lauren Updyke), her Best Friend Anna (Shea Coughlin-Jacobs), their friend Sarah (Nicole Gardner), and even Katrina's mother Lady Van Tassel (Sue-Ellen Mandell).

Ichabod is confronted by the ghostly and graceful dancing spirits of Sleepy Hollow (Avery Ilardi, Tess Majewski, Emily Thamm-Avsyuk, and Magen Willis) during one of his treks through the woods, and eventually...the Headless Horseman (Max Hunkler)!

Will Ichabod survive with his head attached to his body? Grab your tickets at HollowTheMusical.com and find out!

Sleepy Hollow the Musical runs Sept 26 - Nov 9, 2025, Fridays & Saturdays at 7p / Saturdays at 3p / Sundays at 2p Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.