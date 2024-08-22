Cast Set For THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at Little Island Starring Anthony Roth Costanzo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Island has announced the complete cast and creative teams for the radically re-imagined adaptation of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, sung by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo beginning Friday, August 30 at The Amph. This piece marks the final production of Little Island's sold-out four-month inaugural season of wholly original work created by artists such as Twyla Tharp, Pam Tanowitz, Susan Sarandon, Chris Perfetti, Britton Smith, Davóne Tines, Chris Thile and so many more.

The 90-minute remix of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro begins performances on Friday, August 30, with the official opening set for Thursday, September 5. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday at 8PM through Sunday, September 22.

“In almost every rehearsal, I find myself yelling ‘Who's idea was this!' Alas, I have only myself to blame, and only myself to sing with,” said Costanzo. “I have been waiting for a chance to sing every note of this piece since I got my first taste singing Cherubino at 17 years old. I can't imagine a more brilliant team and context to make this fever dream a reality. It is perhaps the most insane thing I've ever done, and I relish every second of it.”

Conceived by and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo, The Marriage of Figaro is directed by Dustin Wills with new arrangements and music direction by Dan Schlosberg. Joining Costanzo onstage are Christopher Bannow, Daniel Liu, Ryan Shinji Murray, Emma Ramos, and Ariana Venturi. Also appearing, in special arrangement with Young People's Chorus of New York City (Francisco J. Nuñez, Artistic Director & Founder), are Avery Bayani, Kai Gelber-Higgins, Xavier Griffin, Noic Nguyen, Dean Riley-Driver, Nicholas Tanner, and Oliver Tanner. Schlosberg leads a pit featuring Julia Danitz, Nicolee Kuester, George Meyer, Clare Monfredo, Tyler Neidermayer, Eleonore Oppenheim, and Kristina Teuschler.

Filling out the creative team are Lisa Laratta & Dustin Wills (scenic design), Emily Adams Bode Aujla (costume design), Barbara Samuels (lighting design), Sun Hee Kil (sound design), Nicholas Hussong (video design) and Jacob Bird (dramaturg). Production Stage Manager is Kasson Marroquin and the Stage Manager is Sally C. Burgos.

The morning of each performance, a limited number of rush tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis on the TodayTix app at 9AM ET. For sold-out performances, standing room tickets will be available for purchase at 12PM ET on each performance day at Littleisland.org. Ticket availability subject to change. If a performance is sold out, please re-visit the website closer to the performance date to check for cancellations.

Tickets to Little Island's summer season of performances are available for purchase on littleislandtickets.com, TodayTix.com, or by downloading the TodayTix app.

