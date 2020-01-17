J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first of the three productions in the company's inaugural 2020 season. Seesaw, with book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, will begin performances Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through February 23, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Seesaw is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Based on the play Two for the Seesaw by William Gibson. Opening Night is Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30pm.

From the composing team of Sweet Charity, Seesaw tells the story of Jerry Ryan, a reserved lawyer from Omaha, who has fled to New York City looking for a change in his life. There he meets Gittel Mosca, a single, loveable lunatic who lives life to the fullest. Will their love affair be able to survive the big, noisy, dirty island known as Manhattan? Songs include: "It's Not Where You Start," It's Where You Finish," "Welcome to Holiday Inn," and "Nobody Does It Like Me."

Directed by Robert W. Schneider, the company's Artistic Director/Co-Founder, the Seesaw cast will feature Kyle Caressaoe?, Chaz Alexander Coffinaoe?, Katie Griffithaoe?, Caleb Grochalskiaoe?, Morgan Heckeraoe?, Stephanie Israelsonaoe?, Halle Mastronerardino, J Savageaoe? and Andy Tigheaoe?.

aoe?Equity Approved Showcase. These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Caitlin Belcik (Choreographer), Grant Strom (Music Direction/New Orchestrations/Additional Arrangements), Joshua Zecher-Ross (Music Supervisor), Ryan J. Douglass (Scenic Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Soloman (Costume Designer), Addison Calvin (Technical Director/Master Electrician). David Ward is Production Stage Manager and Jordan Stam is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Holly Buczek.

"I was fortunate to have lived during one of the Golden Ages of American Musical Theater, so this is a true labor of love," says Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer and Co-Founder. "It is exciting to reintroduce many of these shows, so some can get reacquainted with them and others can experience them for the first time." He went on the say "Seesaw, which was created by three giants of American Musical Theater, is an exemplary choice for our first production, and perfectly sets us on our path."

"We are ecstatic that our inaugural production is Seesaw, a musical that celebrates New York and its unyielding amount of emerging talent," shares Robert W. Schneider, Director and Co-Founder. "The score by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields is filled with one great tune after another and we cannot wait to reintroduce it to New York audiences with an incredible cast of fresh faces."

The Honorary Board members for the Company are Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company series will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets are priced at $55 and may be purchased at telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. $25 Student Rush tickets will be available on the day of performance. A 3-Show Package is available at $124, a 25% discount, and may be purchased online at: www.j2spotlightnyc.com.





