Cast Announced For SUMMER SHORTS 2019 At 59E59 Theaters

Casting is complete for this year's SUMMER SHORTS 2019, produced by Throughline Artists (J.J. Kandel, Producing Artistic Director) at 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director). SUMMER SHORTS 2019 begins on Friday, July 19 and runs through Saturday, August 31. Two series featuring three one-act plays in each will play in rotating repertory Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 PM; Saturday & Sunday at 2:15 PM and 7:15 PM. Please note, there is no matinee performance on Saturday, July 20. Individual calendar schedule of performance dates for Series A and Series B is available for viewing/download. Press Opening for Series A is Sunday, July 28 at 7:15 PM. Press Opening for Series B is Sunday, August 4 at 2:15 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). A Pair of Shorts (one ticket to Series A & B, available through July 21) is $60. To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Theater's Box Office at (646) 892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.



The cast for SUMMER SHORTS 2019 features Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete on Amazon), Jordan Bellow (The Fire This Time at the Kraine Theater), Ro Boddie (Socrates at The Public Theater), Bill Buell (Ink on Broadway), Blake DeLong (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Kozino), Mariah Lee (I'm Sorry at EST), Blair Lewin (The Misanthrope at The Pearl Theatre Company), Jack Mikesell (The Nap on Broadway), James P. Rees (The Killer at Theater for a New Audience), Jake Robinson (TV's The Carrie Diaries), Christine Spang (Succession on HBO), Robbie Tann (Public Enemy at The Pearl Theatre Company), Nathan Wallace (TV's Gotham, Blindspot), Joanna Whicker (Off Broadway debut), and Christopher Dylan White (The Tempest at The Public Theater).

The full SUMMER SHORTS 2019 Line Up:

SUMMER SHORTS SERIES A

Press Opening: Sunday, July 28 at 7:15 PM

Critic dates: Tuesday, July 23 at 7:15 PM; Wednesday, July 24 at 7:15 PM; Thursday, July 25 at 7:15 PM; Sunday, July 28 at 7:15 PM

HERE I LIE

by Courtney Baron, directed by Maria Mileaf

With Libe Barer and Robbie Tann



Strangers Maris and Joseph, a young editor and a nurse, collide in this play about what it means to exercise compassion and self-care, in the face of hardship.

INTERIOR

by Nick Payne, based on the Maurice Maeterlinck play of the same name, directed by Rory McGregor

With Jordan Bellow, Bill Buell, Mariah Lee, and Joanna Whicker



It is a seemingly normal day for a small family in a quiet, quaint neighborhood. Two men convene outside. The actions they choose to take in just a few short moments will change the course of this family's life forever.

THE BRIDGE PLAY

by Danielle Trzcinski, directed by Sarah Cronk

With James P. Rees and Christopher Dylan White



A man stands at the edge of the George Washington Bridge and is about to jump when an unexpected stranger interrupts him.

SUMMER SHORTS SERIES B

Press Opening: Sunday, August 4 at 2:15 PM

Critic dates: Tuesday, July 30 at 7:15 PM, Wednesday, July 31 at 7:15 PM, Saturday, August 3 at 7:15 PM, Sunday, August 4 at 2:15 PM

PROVIDENCE

by Nancy Bleemer, directed by Ivey Lowe

With Blair Lewin, Jake Robinson, and Nathan Wallace



On the eve of her sister-in-law's wedding, a woman returns to her husband's boyhood home. Tossing and turning next to him in his too-small single bed, they question love, marriage and why there are no all-night drug stores in Providence.

APPOMATTOX

by Neil LaBute, directed by Duane Boutté

With Ro Boddie and Jack Mikesell



It's a perfect day in a big park near a big city and two friends get together for lunch and to play catch. Instead, they begin a discussion about life and history and soon find themselves in a conversational minefield from which they may never return.

LUCKY

by Sharr White, directed by J.J. Kandel

With Blake DeLong and Christine Spang



What's the first thing you say after six years? Just on the outskirts of town, in room 11B of The Royale Motor Lodge, Phil Granger is stripping off his wet shirt as Meredith, his wife, is rushing through the rain towards him. LUCKY is the moment they meet.







