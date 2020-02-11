Cast Announced For MOVE MEANT, Prospect's Musical Theater Lab

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performing artists involved in the company's 2020 Musical Theater Lab, MOVE MEANT. The lab's culminating presentations are Monday and Tuesday Feb. 17th and 18th at 7:00pm at The Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Joan Weill Center for Dance (405 West 55th St. at 9th Ave.)

The cast of actor-singers and dancers includes: Maya Addie, Logan Anthony, Alan Ariano (Felix Starro, Prospect's Honor), Ryan Bauer-Walsh (Billy Elliott, Prospect's Death for Five Voices), Iris Beaumier (Theatre Aspen's Ragtime), Renee Claire Bergeron (Gallery's A Man of No Importance), Sara Brophy (Amazing Grace, Prospect's Iron Curtain), Michelle Liu Coughlin (LCT's The King & I, National Tour), Melani De Guzman, Kristina Dizon, Julia Johanos (Jack, York Theatre), Angela Joy, Bridget Keenan, Maya Kitayama, Elise Kowalick (Goodspeed's Music Man), David Rowen (Three Little Birds, New Victory), Sara Elizabeth States, Hansel Tan (Prospect's Unlock'd, American Morning), Malachi Vaughn, Raheem Wallace, Jeff Williams (Goodspeed's Rags, Prospect's Death for Five Voices), Peter Williams, and Carla Woods (TUTS Mamma Mia!, Prospect's Monument).

Prospect's annual Musical Theater Lab brings together 8 writing teams and 8 choreographers to generate an evening of original, ten-minute musicals inspired by social, political and artistic movements across history. Each original short work will include dance or movement as a central element in its storytelling.

Writers in the MOVE MEANT Lab, selected through an open application process, include: Marc Chan, Anderson Cook & Amanda D'Archangelis, Tia DeShazor & Derrick Byars, Mary Ann Frank & Andrew Levine, John Herin & Alden Terry, Christopher Inniss & Charles Inniss, Katelynn Kenney & Alex Parrish, and Meghan Torone & Kent Kim.

The choreographers, also selected through an open application process, include Rodney A. Brown, Rachel Leigh Dolan, Eun Young Park, Kristen Brooks Sandler, Ginger Thatcher, Breton Tyner-Bryan, Tony Williams II, and Sidney Erik Wright.

A full roster of lab writer and choreographer bios are available on the Prospect website. Dev Bondarin is the director, and Abel Garriga music directs. The lab is line produced by Hayley Isaacson.

Prospect's IGNITE Concert Series showcases compelling new musical theater works in concert settings. For tickets ($25) and information, please visit www.ProspectTheater.org or call 212-352-3101.





