Cast Announced For Johnny G. Lloyd's PATIENCE at Second Stage

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere production of PATIENCE by Johnny G. Lloyd. The production is directed by Zhailon Levingston and will feature Justiin Davis, Jonathan Burke, Nemuna Ceesay, Zainab Barry, and Mary E. Hodges.

PATIENCE will begin previews on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and officially open on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Second Stage's Uptown home, The McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway).

Daniel plays solitaire. Professionally. He's very good - some would say the best. But he is ready to retire and settle into that perfect new house with his husband-to-be, Jordan. He's just got to hold it together through one final, career-defining match. A sports-inspired fantasia, PATIENCE is a meditation on black excellence, next chapters, and playing a very long game alone.

"PATIENCE is special to me because it's my take on the coming-of-age story - one where becoming is equally about questioning as it is about growing. I hope it's both the kind of quiet where you can hear yourself think and the kind of funny where you see yourself in the joke. When writing PATIENCE, I was inspired by the space between life's chapters, by Venus Williams, by the oppression of competition - and by the magic of playing a card game against yourself." - Johnny G. Lloyd

The full creative team for PATIENCE includes scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Christopher Darbassie, and casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA, of The Telsey Office.

Second Stage's 2022 Uptown season also includes Steph Del Rosso's 53% Of, which is currently in performances at The McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway) and runs through July 10.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets can be purchased online at www.2ST.com. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $50. Receive a package discount and see both shows in standard seating for $50. For more information call the Second Stage Theater Box Office at (212) 541-4516 or visit at www.2ST.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Justiin Davis (Daniel) is thrilled to be onstage again alongside an amazing cast, crew, and creative team! TV: "The Boys" (Young Stan Edgar), "Boardwalk Empire" (Lester White), "The Equalizer," "The Politician." Film: Due Season, Catfight, "Central Park. Thanks to Dave McKeown, Leslie Zaslower, & the team at Edge Entertainment and Buchwald. "I'd like to dedicate this performance to my grandmother Doretha and my family, whose support has gotten me to where I am today. I am forever grateful!" To all: You are more than enough!

Jonathan Burke (Jordan) TV: "Harlem" (Amazon Prime Video),"New Amsterdam" (NBC), "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu), "Bridge and Tunnel" (EPIX). Broadway: The Inheritance (Tony Award - Best Play), Choir Boy, Tuck Everlasting. Off-Broadway: Toni Stone (Roundabout), Joan of Arc: Into the Fire (Public), Langston in Harlem (Urban Stages). Tours: Mary Poppins; A Christmas Story; Joseph...; Cats. Select Regional: Berkeley Rep, Goodspeed, Eugene O'Neill, Muny, Syracuse Stage, Portland Center Stage, Baltimore Center Stage. Co-creator of @notlookingtheseries. BFA, Ithaca College. Facebook: Jonathan Burke. Twitter: @itsjonburke. Instagram: @itsjonathanburke.

Nemuna Ceesay (Nikita) (she/her) is an actor/director/educator based in NY. Favorite Theatre Credits: Two River Theater, Woolly Mammoth, A.R.T., The Public, OSF, Theatre Calgary, Moscow Art Theatre. Favorite TV Credits: "Bull," "Broad City," "Younger," "FBI," "Prodigal Son," and "Katy Keene." Nemuna is the founder of an all BIPOC training program called The Blueprint and is currently the Associate Director of the Tony Award winning A Strange Loop. IG: @_nemuna_ and @theblueprintartist. Website: www.nemunarceesay.com or www.theblueprintartist.com.

Zainab Barry (Ella) was born and raised in the DMV and received a BA in Theatre from James Madison University. She is so excited to be making her Off-Broadway debut with Patience! Recent credits include A Christmas Carol (American Shakespeare Center); Before the Meeting (Williamstown Theatre Festival); Intimate Apparel, Parade, Equus (James Madison University). Love and thanks to her family and friends, to Binta for all her help, and to her dream team at A3 Artists Agency!

Mary E. Hodges (Mother) Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy US (Nederlander Theatre); Off-Broadway: The Hope Hypothesis (The Sheen Center), Macbeth3 (HERE Arts Center), The Test (Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre). Regional: Disgraced, Best of Enemies (Florida Repertory Theatre), Othello, King Lear, Hamlet (Harlem Shakespeare Theatre), Big Love (Long Wharf Theatre & Berkeley Repertory Theatre). TV: "Law & Order: SVU" (recurring), "The Enemy Within," "Blue Bloods," "It's Bruno," "Wu-Tang Clan." Graduate of VCU Drama Department and University of Connecticut at Storrs.