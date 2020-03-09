Cast And Creative Team Announced For THE JURY Upcoming Off Broadway Production

Theatre Now has announced the complete casting and creative team of The Jury. The five performances will be presented beginning at Tuesday March 24th thru to Saturday March 28th at The Tank, 312 W 36TH ST, Between 8th & 9th Avenues, NYC. Tickets are $20, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-SHOW [7469].

The Jury will feature numerous well known names in the Casting and Creative team. The Creative team of The Jury is, Henry Nettleton (Director), Ambika Raina (Choreographer) and Jason Weisinger (Music Director). Behind the scenes we have Jake Poser (Costume Designer), Anton Volovsek (Scenic Designer) Sara JD Gosses (Lighting designer), Twi McCallum (Sound Designer), Kristen K Tunney* (Stage Manager), Joe Kenny (Production Manager) and Ana Canals (Assistant to the Director).

The Cast of The Jury includes Elizabeth Brady*(National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Matthew Christian* (The Sabbath Girl), Michelle Liu Coughlin* (Tour revival of The King and I), Joan Hess*(Broadway production of Mamma Mia, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Kiss Me Kate), Chloe Howard (Painted Alice & An evening with Adam Gwon), Barret Riggins* (All Shook Up and Dogfight), Kyle Sherman* (Ordinary Days) and Kate Turner (National Tours of Sound of Music, Ragtime the Musical, Camelot).

THE JURY, conveys the story of Tess Butler's short lifetime of battling opiate addiction and burning bridges.Tess Butler is dead, now it is up to seven people from her life to come together and decide whether or not she's worth saving. Trapped in a seemingly normal jury deliberation room, Tess can only bear witness as the jurors reconstruct her life, uncovering secrets, confronting hard truths, and slowly reaching a consensus. Is this the end for Tess Butler, or is there yet a part of her that deserves redemption?

The authors Jonathan Bauerfeld (Music) and Casey Kendall* (Book & Lyrics) are both members of the newly created Theatre now Musical Writers Lab which consists of other alumni of SOUND BITES. Membership is through a highly selective application process. The Writers Lab consists of meetings which include presentation of new work at various stages and levels of development. The Lab offers it's members a variety of developmental opportunities including Cabaret evenings of performances of new music, developmental workshop productions as well as licensing of new shows.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. We strive for continuity and growth in our production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience.





