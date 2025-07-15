CYCLES To Be Presented In July At Theater In New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cycles, a new play written by Shakerria Breonie and directed by Candaceia Charles, will be presented in three performances this July: July 11 at 8 p.m., July 17 at 6:30 p.m., and July 19 at 5 p.m.

The production stars Shakerria Breonie Henderson*, Malissa Y Myers, Colin Pieters, Skyler James Bailey, and Anayah Cobbler. (*Actors appearing courtesy of the Actors’ Equity Association.)

Cycles follows two relationships, decades apart, as they reveal how love and loss often repeat across generations. A young woman must confront the emotional legacies passed down by her parents and find the strength to forge her own path. The play asks whether we are doomed to inherit our family's emotional blueprints—or whether love can truly break the chain.

The creative team includes lighting design by Crys Clemente Pascale and sound design by LeRoi Richardson. The production is stage managed by Chris James.