CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Stars Pete Gardner and Erick Lopez Join SOUP TROUPE ONLINE!

Soup Troupe Online, the BroadwayWorld Favorite livestream that interviews various Broadway stars about their favorite soups, talks with stars from the Emmy-award winning TV series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on February 13 at 1PM EST.

Featuring Pete Gardner (Man Camp) and Erick Lopez (Faking It), the livestream is hosted by Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and Dani Wergiles.

SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Book of Mormon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Fun Home, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Avenue Q, Mary Poppins, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode, "DannyPalooza", included appearances by Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea) and Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, Renascence).