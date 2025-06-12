CRACKED OPEN to Present Benefit Talkback Event With The National Alliance On Mental Illness 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cracked Open, written and directed by Gail Kriegel, has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to host a special benefit evening of performance and conversation on Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM, featuring a post-show talkback with Maggie G. Mortali, CEO of NAMI-NYC, and Nathan McLaughlin, Executive Director of NAMI-NYS. The performance takes place at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St.), and a portion of the evening's proceeds will directly benefit NAMI-NYC.

With 11 actors playing 32 roles, Cracked Open offers a hauntingly intimate portrayal of a Brooklyn family's unraveling when their brilliant daughter begins to show signs of mental illness. The play was praised by critics for its unflinching honesty, warmth, and humanity. In one review, the show was described as “a poignant dissection of a family under pressure—fragile, flawed, and, above all, human.”

Set in 1995 New York City, the story reveals the quiet implosions that take place behind closed doors—where ambition, identity, and mental health collide. Through absurdity, humor, and heartbreak, Cracked Open gives voice to the unspoken struggles so many families face.

“We are honored to welcome NAMI-NYC and NAMI-NYS into our theatre for this vital conversation,” said Cracked Open producer Barry Mallin. “This talkback is not just an extension of the play—it's a moment to connect, reflect, and advocate for mental health with two of the field's most respected voices while raising money and awareness for a wonderful and necessary cause.”

