CRACKED OPEN Off-Broadway to Offer $30 Tickets Through Rush

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Dream Big World Theatre is now offering RUSH tickets for only $30, exclusively sold on the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android) on the day of the performance beginning at 9:00 AM. Rush tickets are released on a first-come, first-served basis (blackout days may apply). Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability. Log into the Today Tix app and unlock rush on the show's page. Set an alert for rush ticket availability.

CRACKED OPEN, a deeply moving new play written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Gail Kriegel at Theatre Row. Previews began May 6, 2025, and will open on May 20, 2025, and the production will run through June 28, 2025.

Each May, Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to amplify conversations around mental health, encourage understanding, and break the stigma that prevents so many from seeking help. At its core, CRACKED OPEN by Gail Kreigel, is a powerful, timely story about a family whose love is tested when their 17-year-old daughter experiences the sudden onset of mental illness. As they struggle to understand her new reality, they must navigate the complexities of treatment, social stigma, and their own fears, ultimately discovering the resilience that binds them together.

With a cast of 11 actors portraying 32 characters, CRACKED OPEN is a story of love, struggle, and the power of family.

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 39% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 14% Vote Now!