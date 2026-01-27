CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: The Musical is Coming to The New Victory Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Victory Theater will present Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical this February. A lively theatrical adaptation of the beloved alphabet book, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical invites audience members to sing and dance along as the letters come to life and play out moments from the original story. With over 30 million copies in print, “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” is the #1 best-selling title from Simon & Schuster Publishing. Recommended for ages 3+, the production will run from February 14-22, 2026.

From the adventuresome A, B and C to the lonely balladeer Z, little letters take on big personalities, puppeteered up the coconut tree to a mixtape of musical styles. And look who's coming! LMNOP—an inseparable boy band with a chart-topping bop! Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical animates a variety of theatrical elements to bring the alphabet to life, including physical props, puppets and costumes. The show is 60 minutes long with no intermission.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical is written and directed by Nina Meehan, features music and lyrics by Austin Zumbro, and is co-produced by Seattle Children's Theatre and Third Wish Productions. The musical is adapted from the beloved children's alphabet book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” written by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault and illustrated by Lois Ehlert. This marks the third Seattle Children's Theatre production at the New Victory following Robin Hood in 2015 and The Green Sheep in 2008.

“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical will bring all of the whimsy from the original story to the New Victory stage,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “We are delighted to invite kids and all audience members to enjoy this highly interactive and energetic adaptation of every child's favorite alphabet book.”

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Photo credit: Truman Buffett