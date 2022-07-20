CHASING ANDY WARHOL to Conclude Off-Broadway Run This Month

Bated Breath Theatre Company's immersive walking production Chasing Andy Warhol will conclude its Off-Broadway run on Sunday, July 31 after 131 performances in the East Village and NoHo.

Chasing Andy Warhol began performances on March 25, 2022, following on the heels of Bated Breath Theatre Company's award-winning production Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, the longest-running pandemic friendly show in New York City.

The final performances will be held Sunday, July 24 and Sunday, July 31 at 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Mara Lieberman, executive artistic director, creator, director, and lead writer of Chasing Andy Warhol said, "It was a privilege to bring Andy Warhol to life on the very streets that were the stage for his own life story."

Lieberman added, "We are so grateful to the people we refer to as our "scene partners" - the people of the city of New York - who stumble upon our scenes, sometimes quite literally, as they go about their day. Making pandemic-friendly outdoor theatre has been both challenging and extremely fulfilling, and we can't wait to share Bated Breath's next theatrical adventure with all of you."

Cast members include Jorge Carrión Álvarez, Molly Chiffer, Annie Ellertsen, J Hann, Meghan Hutchins, Danielle Johnson, Delaney Jordan, Adam Lawrence, Jake Malavsky, Joshua Olujide, Brandon P. Raines, Annika Rudolph, Alessandra Ruiz, Fé Torres, and Katherine Winter, and Annika Wong.

The theatrical walking production employs Bated Breath's unique multimedia approach as scenes inspired from Warhol's enigmatic life unfold on the streets and behind windows of area businesses. Despite Warhol's celebrity and fame, he was also an obscure, mystifying persona who preferred to remain elusive. The show uses a distinct blend of immersive theatre, dance, film, art, and puppetry to peek into the life of the iconic artist. Chasing Andy Warhol goes beyond the hype and into the deepest feelings of a profoundly complex person - whose legacy continues to bombard our senses at every turn.

The show is created and directed by Mara Lieberman with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan, featured choreographer Rachelle Rak, costume design by Christopher F. Metzger, set design by Christian Fleming, Meg McGuigan, Jerry Schiffer, sound and projection design by Mark Van Hare, lighting design by Joyce Liao and Experiential Design Consultant is Tara O'Con, and puppetry design by Evolve Puppets.

BATED BREATH THEATRE COMPANY

Bated Breath Theatre Company creates immersive, participatory theatre that wakes up the body, resurrects sleeping histories, and electrifies non-traditional theatre spaces. Bated Breath reimagined theatre mid-pandemic and debuted Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec in October 2020. Inspired by their site-specific hit, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Voyeur brought the action to the street, making New York City their scene partner as the pandemic forced performances to pause across the board.

This new phenomenon gained traction as the longest-running pandemic-friendly theatrical experience in NYC. Voyeur was recently awarded the 2021 BroadwayWorld, Off-Broadway Awards for Best Play, Best New Production, and named Mara Lieberman, Best Director. The Company premiered its interactive art auction play Beneath the Gavel Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theatres in 2017 and has performed the play on a recurring basis at Feinstein's/54 Below. They've performed their award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts as part of the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas and at the New England Museum Association Annual Conference as part of the keynote address. Bated Breath's short play, The Pride of Christopher Street, was part of the UP CLOSE Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. Bated Breath is also currently working on a new interactive wine tasting play in collaboration with wine journalist Jane Anson.

For more information, visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org.

Mara Lieberman has served as Executive Artistic Director, director, and lead writer for all Bated Breath's shows since she took the helm in 2012, including their award winning, pandemic-friendly hit Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Beneath the Gavel, the award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts, The Pride of Christopher Street (co-written with Jamie Roach), and Wild Things. For Voyeur, Mara was awarded Best Director by Broadway World's 2021 Off-Broadway Awards and Time Out named Lieberman a "Future Maker" in "50 Amazing People Changing the World." Additionally, Lieberman has adapted and directed plays at The New York International Fringe Festival, New Haven Festival of Arts & Ideas, New Georges The Room, and HERE's American Living Room Festival. She also served as assistant to Lloyd Richards at the National Playwright's Conference. In 2018, Mara was a recipient of an Artistic Excellence Award from the Connecticut Office of the Arts. She earned her BA from Sarah Lawrence College and her Master's in Performance Studies from Northwestern University.