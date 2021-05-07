CAESAR – A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT Announces New May Dates

On the heels of its smash-hit streaming event, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, Knock at the Gate will return to the space between your ears this May with Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, a new immersive listening experience designed for headphones and lunar light (no screens, no zooms). Recorded in isolation and presented in stunning high-fidelity 3D audio, this new audio-only adaptation of Julius Caesar invites listeners to turn out the lights, put on a pair of headphones, and be transported to ancient Rome and the beating heart of Shakespeare's searing epic like never before. Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment will now be available Tuesday, May 25 - Thursday, May 27 at 8:00pm EDT each night.

Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment will air during the first full lunar eclipse since 2019 and the Super Blood Moon, inspired by the cosmic images and warnings conjured in Shakespeare's portrait of a divided nation, and the work of NASA's data sonification project. The 95-minute production will premiere in-homes around the world on all devices with a dimmable screen each night. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, a national services organization which has given over $17 million in emergency relief to arts workers affected by the pandemic.

Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment is the second in a series of in-home virtual reality listening experiences from Knock at the Gate, an immersive audio production company created during the pandemic. Their first project, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, premiered last Halloween, reaching listeners all around the globe and raising $10,000 for The Actors Fund.

Adapted and Directed by Joseph Discher (59E59, Barrington Stage), the cast features Jacqueline Antaramian (Homeland), Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in High Castle), January LaVoy (Publishers Weekly's Audiobook Narrator of the Year), Sean Hudock (Private Romeo), Mark H. Dold (NYSF/Public Theater), Joseph Discher, Maurice Jones (Broadway's Julius Caesar), Anthony Michael Martinez (Classic Stage Company), Ryan McCarthy (Theatre for a New Audience), Shane Taylor (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Patrick Toon (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Tony and Olivier nominee Scott Wentworth, and Derek Wilson (Hulu's Future Man). Soundscape by Leigh Roberts (House, White Collar). Engineering and additional designs by Rider Q. Stanton. Associate Sound Designer: Kristina Tevoradze. Production Manager: Denise Cardarelli. Producing Resident: Hope Cassandra. Produced by Sean Hudock.



Single, Double, Premium and Virtual Feast Tickets are currently available for purchase. Premium and Virtual Feast ticket holders will receive accoutrement via mail. Virtual Feast listeners will be treated to a private virtual conversation over Zoom with members of the company. Visit www.KnockattheGate.com to purchase.

VIRTUAL PREVIEW FOR STUDENTS & EDUCATORS

In response to the number of students and teachers around the world who tuned in for last fall's Macbeth, Knock at the Gate will host a no-cost virtual preview of Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment for college and high school students and educators at 8:00 pm EDT on Monday, May 24, 2021. A live virtual conversation with members of the company over Clubhouse will follow. Participating schools include NYU, Emory and UCLA. To register for the event visit www.KnockattheGate.com/virtualpreview. Listeners must have a valid .edu email address to register for the Monday, May 24 preview.