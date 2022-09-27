Broken Box Mime Theater Will Present Pop-Up Performances at The 14th Street Y in November

Broken Box Mime Theater will present special pop-up performances of BKBXKids! Asks Why running in rep with A BKBX Frankenstein at the Theatre at the 14th Street Y (344 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003), November 17-20. Tickets ($15 Asks Why; $25 Frankenstein) are available for advance purchase at www.brokenboxmime.com.

BKBXKids! Asks Why

Fri 11/18, Sat 11/19 & Sun 11/19 at 2pm

For Ages 0-100 (admission is free for anyone under 5)

Through embodied poetry, modern mime, and a dance party to process our feelings, BKBXKids! Asks Why lays the groundwork for conversations about racial justice that can continue long after the lights go down in the theater, creating an accessible entry-point for young people and their families that centers imaginative play, full-body engagement, and joyful curiosity.

BKBXKids! Asks Why will make its NYC debut after running for two weeks at Seattle Children's Theater, October 13-23.

BKBXKids!, a division of Broken Box Mime Theater, aims to inspire unplugged creativity in children and families by way of joyful, movement-based storytelling. We celebrate the power of shared imaginative experience and challenge audiences to explore new ways to create, connect, and communicate!

A BKBX Frankenstein

Thu 11/17, Fri 11/18 & Sat 11/19 at 7:30pm

For adventurous ages 12+

Join BKBX for their latest pop-up show that remixes and riffs on the themes found in Mary Shelley's gothic horror classic: technology, creation, and modern monsters. Stitching together a mix of favorite restaged repertoire with a new cast and fresh interstitials, A BKBX Frankenstein will be a contemporary delight for long-time fans and first-timers alike.

The show's centerpiece is BKBX's ode to sci-fi cinema, Starship Excelsior, which brings a new space opera twist to that famous moment when creator and creation meet for the first time. Even without the words "it's alive," audiences will leave buzzing with new ideas about the dangers of creation, hubris, and what is out of our control.

In Automatic, five actors perform a trance-like, dance-like ritual disassembling and assembling a rifle in perfect unison, calling on overlapping themes of our hunger for fear, our desire for safety, our idolatry of weaponry, and our comfort in ritual.

Boyz Side is one of the evening's more absurd comedic offerings, moving from a boy band in mid-choreography to a striptease that, quite literally, cuts to the bone. Boyz Side is a playful albeit gory take on the monster of our pop-culture machine.

Broken Box Mime Theater (BKBX) is a collaborative theater company that performs original, contemporary short plays entirely through movement. Based in NYC and founded in 2011, we reimagine French pantomime through the lens of contemporary US American theater. The diverse group of artists who call BKBX their artistic home believe in making innovative, provocative theater that erases the spoken language barrier and champions the power of simplicity in performance. Our short plays range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, and cinematic to intimate. Winners of New York Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Movement/Choreography, Performance Art, and Ensemble.