BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 18%

Linda Cho - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 10%

Lily Canfield - IVORIES - 59E59 9%

Courtney Hansen - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 8%

Saawan Tiwari - THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 7%

Elinor T Vanderburg - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Sarah G. Conly - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Elinor T Vanderburg - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Erik Andor - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 5%

Celeste Jennings - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 5%

Jess Gersz - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 3%

Leon Dobkowski - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

Debbi Hobson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Yin Zhang - UNSPOOLING WIND - Pelham Bay Park 3%

Enver Chakartash - THE TREES - Playwrights Horizons 3%

Kara Branch - ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 2%

Hunter Kaczorowski - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Cedwan Hooks - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 1%

Machel Ross - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 1%

Cynthia Johnson - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 0%



Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 15%

Ricky Reynoso - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 14%

Kim B. Walker - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Ellie Raab - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 7%

Lily Canfield - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 7%

Amy Ellis - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 6%

Bennett Gundacker - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 6%

Thomas Charles - GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 5%

Courtney Hansen - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 4%

Zaheerah Duncan - VIOLET - NXTGen Theatrics 4%

Brynne Oster-Bainnson - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 3%

Enver Chakartash - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

Margaret Gorrell - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 3%

Debbi Hobson - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 2%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 2%

DW - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Theater Row 2%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL! - The Kraine Theater 2%

Tanuka Ghosh - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Xhloe Rice - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

John-Ross Winter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Candida Nichols - WELCOME TO THE CONTINENTAL - The Continental Hotel 1%

Nicole Brooks Sanwandee - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Joey McNeeley - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 27%

Tye blue - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 22%

Jay Falzone - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 9%

Chay Yew - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Brenda Bell - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 6%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 5%

Lear Debessonet - “OLIVER” - New York City Center 4%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 4%

Trip Cullman - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Brenda Bell - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Lana Schwartz - VIOLET - NXTGen Theatrics 3%

Pierce Cassedy - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

Daniella Caggiano - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 2%

Richard Hess - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%

Keelay Gipson - DEMONS: A POSSESSION - Connelly theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Jennie Hughes - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 32%

Attilio Rigotti - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 20%

Jarrett Winters Morley - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 14%

David Zippel - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 13%

Pierce Cassedy - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 9%

Robert W. Schneider - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 7%

Robert W. Schneider - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 4%

Edward Einhorn & Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Colleen Morgen - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 15%

Chad Austin - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 13%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 9%

Nigel Semaj - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 7%

Sam Pinkleton - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 7%

Peter Ellenstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

Melissa Attebery - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 5%

Stevie Walker-Webb - BLACK ODYSSEY - Classic Stage Company 4%

Pam McKinnon - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Joe Rosario - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Hansol Jung & Dustin Wills, - ROMEO AND JULIET - NAATCO 3%

Anthony M. Laura - SHADOWS - Theaterlab 3%

Dustin Wills - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 3%

Colette Robert - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Rick Hamilton - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Alexander Lass - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Ian Belknap & Ty Jones - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

Britt Berke - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Jesse Berger - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 1%

Kathleen Capdesuñer - LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA - REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL 1%

Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%

Jon Riddleberger - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 1%

Josiah Davis - MARY GETS HERS - MCC Theater 1%

Nicholas Kennedy and Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Tyler Struble - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 14%

Jack Serio - UNCLE VANYA - OHenry Productions 11%

Eliza Beckwith - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Alexandra Thomas - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 7%

Dane Forgione - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 6%

Amanda Montoni - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 5%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 4%

Michael Hagins - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 4%

Anthony M. Laura - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 4%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - Under St. Marks 3%

Robert Mark - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 3%

Elise Maurine Milner - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 3%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 3%

RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman - HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

Em Hausmann - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

Jake Shore - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The VinonTheater 2%

James Cougar Canfield - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 2%

Brittany Martel & Jenny Lester - THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 2%

Isaac Byrne - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 1%

Julia Genoveva - REUNIONS: AN ANTHOLOGY OF FOUR PLA - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

Johnny Culver - THE BERMUDA CURSE - Equity Library Theater of New York 1%

Rick Hamilton - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 1%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Dustin Wills - MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Brian Nason - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 22%

Dawn Chiang - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 12%

Matt Lazarus - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Tully Goldrick - IVORIES - 59E59 7%

Marcella Barbeau - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Jessica Choi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

David Weiner - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 4%

Marcella Barbeau - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Brad Paulsen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%

Christian Specht - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Esquire Jauchem - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Aiden Bezark - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 3%

Adam Honore - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Cha See - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Brian Tovar - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Cha See - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Choi - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 2%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Thomas Donahoe - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

Alan C. Edwards - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 1%

Stacey Derosier - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

Minjoo Kim - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 1%

Amith Chandrashaker - THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

Christian DeAngelis - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 0%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Matt Lazarus - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 17%

Stacey Derossier - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 14%

Ethan Samaha - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 11%

Adam Sherwin - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 7%

Matt Lazarus - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Tully Goldrick - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 6%

Yang Yu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 5%

Ziggy Bornas - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 4%

Barbara Samuels - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 4%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 3%

Lee Anne Meeks - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 3%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 3%

Kailey Hays-Lenihan - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 2%

Gus Ferrari - REUNIONS: AN ANTHOLOGY OF FOUR PLAYS - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 2%

Eric Norbury - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 2%

Angelo Sagnelli - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 2%

Alex Bartenieff - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 2%

Michael Abrams - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 1%

Chris D'Angelo - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Eric Norbury - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Masha Tsimring - MONTAG - Soho Rep 0%

Stefania Schramm - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 0%

Angelo Sagnelli - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 0%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

J. Giachetti - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 34%

Jonathan Rockefelelr - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 13%

Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 13%

Brenda Bell - FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 11%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 9%

Sam Rosenblatt - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 7%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 7%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 5%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Caitlyn Joyce Leach - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 59%

Brenda Bell - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 41%



Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl roth 24%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 23%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 9%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 5%

POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 5%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 2%

WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 0%



Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 58%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 25%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 12%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 5%



Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 13%

SEX WORK/SEX PLAY - Emerging Artists Theatre 13%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 11%

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emerging Artists Theatre 11%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 11%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actor's Temple 5%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

BLOODSHOT BY ELINOR T. VANDERBURG - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 4%

FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 3%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 2%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 2%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 1%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 1%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%

ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - Red Bull Theater 1%

EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 0%

DEMONS - Connelly Theater 0%



Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 17%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 13%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 9%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 8%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 6%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 5%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 3%

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 3%

SHADOWS - Theaterlab 3%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 3%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 3%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 3%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 3%

THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 2%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 2%

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 2%

KNOCK KNOCK - Teatro Leatea 1%

THE TIME TRAVELERS CLUB, MANHATTAN DIVISION - Theater for the New City 1%

KINDERKRANKENHAUS - Brick Theater 1%

ELAINE BY JULIA GENOVEVA - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

HIDE AND SEEK, BY DENA LEVIN - 106th Street Theatre, NYC 1%

MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Louis Josephson - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 33%

Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken CliŌon, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 15%

Various - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 13%

Michael Finke - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 9%

Michael Sgouros - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

Michael Sgouros - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 4%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 4%

Brianna Barnes - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

Elspeth Collard - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 4%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 3%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 2%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Acting Company 2%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 39%

Michael Sgouros - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 22%

RJ Christian - ANGRY BRITS STOMPING - IRT Theater 22%

Robert Pound - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 17%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Freyani Patrice - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 22%

Joey Mcneely - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 15%

Jennifer Kornswiet - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 12%

Shino Frances / Chrisy Kakurai - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 10%

Shino Frances - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 8%

Chloe Albin - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 6%

Parker Esse - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Ellenore Scott - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 5%

Ashley Marinelli - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 5%

Dell Howlett - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 3%

Liz Piccoli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 3%

nicHi Douglas - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Kailan Brown - EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 2%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 25%

Gerry MacIntyre - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 14%

Patrick Higgins & Ava Tucker - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 10%

B. Carty - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 9%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 9%

Deidre Goodwin - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 8%

Caitlin Belcik - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 7%

Jared Kirby/Tony Mita (Fight Choreographers) - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 7%

Jared Kirby/Tony Mita (Fight Choreographers) - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 6%

Tony Mita/Jared Kirby-Fight Choreographers - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 6%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Becca Suskauer - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 7%

Maggie Bera - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 7%

Randall Scott Carpenter - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 7%

Marla mandel - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 5%

Jeremy Jordan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Westside Theater 5%

Vinny Celerio - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 5%

Avery Ilardi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

Mia Cherise Hall - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 4%

Jeffrey A. Johns - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Brandi Campbell - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 4%

Kelli O'Hara - DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Ruthie Ann Miles - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 4%

Evan Bertram - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 4%

Constantine Rousouli - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 3%

Zoe Schneider-Smith - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Jacob Smith - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 3%

Adam Chandler Berat - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 2%

Anna Zavelson - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 2%

Cambria Klein - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Raul Esparza - OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Lauren Elder - THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 2%

Constantine Maroulis - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 1%

Alphan Njehia - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 1%

Alia Cuadros-Contreras - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

Maxwell Swangel - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Sierra Boggess - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 20%

William Bailey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 18%

Avery Ilardi - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 13%

Alia Cuadros-Contreras - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 9%

Maddy Lyons - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 7%

Santino Fontana - THE GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 6%

Brandi Campbell - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

Dan DeLuca - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 4%

Lyda Jade Harlan - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 4%

Andrew Leggieri - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 4%

Janine LaManna - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 2%

Patrick Newhart - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 2%

Daniel A. Stevens - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 2%

Jordan Westfall - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 1%

Gavin Kenny - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 1%

Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Michael Ronca - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 1%

Ellistaire Perry - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 11%

Barbara Stultz - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 8%

Julia Chan - UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 7%

Joseph Monseur - OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 7%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

Alison Fraser - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Katelyn E Appiah-Kubi - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Suzanna Perkins - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 3%

Jordan Antonette Mosley - BLOODSHOT - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 3%

William Jackson Harper - PRIMARY TRUST - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

Ben Holbrook - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Matt de Rogatis - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Hans Mueh - IVORIES - 59E59 3%

Chris Carver - OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 2%

K Todd Freeman - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Timmy Ong - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

Daniel K. Isaac - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Courtney Henggeler - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Ryan Pangracs - IVORIES - 59E59 2%

Yael Haskal - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Cashton Tate Rehklau - BLOODSHOT - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 2%

Juliet Stevenson - THE DOCTOR - Park Avenue Armory 1%

Zulema Clares - RADOJKA - repertorio español 1%

Brittany Shonka - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 1%

Drew McVetty - A SHERLOCK CAROL - New World Stages 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Vincent Rame - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 11%

Kerry McGann - SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 8%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 7%

Marin Ireland - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 6%

Shannon Shipp - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 4%

Charlie B. Foster - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Janae Robinson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the Cell Theatre 4%

Alexandra Rooney - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

Tessa Albertson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 4%

Ty Norris - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 3%

Chandini Prakash - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Matthew Tiemstra - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 2%

Alexandra Salter - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Robert Mark - ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 2%

Bill Irwin - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 2%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 2%

Margaret Leisenheimer - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 2%

Samekh Resh - POSTER CHILD - The Kraine Theater 1%

Jordan Elman - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 1%

Melissa Meli - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 1%

Will Brill - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 1%

Mollie Elyse - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - Under St. Marks 1%

Isaac J. Conner - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 1%

Virginia Harmon - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 1%

Joey Carmelo - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 24%

TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 18%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 8%

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 4%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 2%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Face off Theatre 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 41%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 15%

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 13%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 8%

VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 7%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 6%

SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 5%

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 3%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 11%

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 11%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - THE TRIAD THEATER 9%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 9%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 7%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 5%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 5%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 3%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 3%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - New World Stages 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 1%

BLACK ODYSSEY - Classic Stage Company 1%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 1%

THE DOCTOR - Park Avenue Armory 1%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 1%

DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 12%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 10%

UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 9%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 6%

DANIEL, MY BROTHER - Little Victory Theater 6%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 5%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - WP Theater 5%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 5%

IVORIES - 59E59 5%

IVORIES - 59E59 4%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 3%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 2%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 2%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 2%

AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

RABBIT HOLE - City Gate Productions 1%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 1%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 1%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 1%

SHADOWS - Theaterlab 1%

THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sheryl Liu - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 24%

Yi-Hsuan - ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 14%

Matt Imhoff - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

Clint Ramos and Miguel Urbino - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Ellery Pierce - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Chaney - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 5%

Nora Marlow Smith - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Nora Marlow Smith - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Michael Deegan - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Dr.Jason Rubin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%

Kate Noll - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 3%

Yang Yu - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 3%

Suzu Sakai - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

Christopher & Justin Swader - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Yu Shibagaki - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Timothy Mackabee - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 2%

Mark Halpin - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 2%

David Henderson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Christopher & Justin Swader - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 2%

Arnulfo Maldonado - THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

Teresa L. Williams - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

Vicki R. Davis - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Mark Halpin - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 0%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Walt Spangler - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 15%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 14%

Maureen Weiss - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Tina Mamkegh - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 9%

Ellery Pierce - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abington Theater Company 7%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 7%

Robbie Skoronski - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 3%

Zoe Hurwitz - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Mengyi Liu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Corinne Prudente - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 3%

Em Hausmann & Angelina Meccariello - THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE - Theater for the New City 2%

Mike Mroch - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 2%

Emily Mustillo - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 2%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 2%

E.A. Frank - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 2%

Raul Abrego - HOW TO MELT ICE - Boundless Theatre/New Perspectives Theatre Company 1%

Lisa Laratta - MONTAG - Soho Rep 0%

Mark Marcante - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 0%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Anthony Rapp - WITHOUT YOU - New World Stages 21%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 21%

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 21%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 14%

Liz Kingsman - ONE WOMAN SHOW - Barrow Street Theatre 6%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 5%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 4%

Colin Quinn - SMALL TALK - Minetta Lane 4%

James T. Lane - TRIPLE THREAT - Theater Row 3%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Bruce Costella - SPOOKY AND GAY - SoHo Playhouse 24%

Neil Devlin - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 23%

Kristy Beauvais - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WALK-IN CLOSET - Theatre Row, NYC 17%

Shawneen Rowe - CROOKED SHADOWS - City Gate Productions 16%

The Pink Dress, Alexis Tandit - TWELVE FROM TEXAS - QED Astoria 10%

Anthony O'Connell - ALONE INSIDE THE BOX - Equity Library Theater of New York 6%

Belinda Sinclair - A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 4%



Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Kyle Jensen - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 30%

Liz Weber, Ani Marderosian, and Danielle DeMatteo - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 7%

Megumi Katayama - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 6%

Liz Weber - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Tomas Correa - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

Zhaxi Danzeng - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 5%

Joe Huppert - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Kevin Heard - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

Tei Blow and John Gasper - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Elisabeth Weidner - F*CK 7TH GRADE - Wild Project 3%

Frederick Kennedy - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 2%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Brent Michael Jones - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 1%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Acting Company 1%

Greg Russ - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 1%

M. Florian Staab - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 0%



Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Nina Field - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 22%

Christopher Darbassie - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 17%

Jay Cowitt - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 10%

Trey McGee - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Brandon K. Bulls - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 8%

The Roly Polys - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - 2023 5%

Riley Elton McCarthy - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 5%

Tei Blow - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 5%

Josh Oltarzewski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%

Sinan Zifar - MONTAG - Soho Rep 2%

Greg Russ - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 2%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS - Bushwick Starr 1%

M. Florian Staab - 9 KINDS OF SILENCE - PlayCo 1%

Ed Matthew - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Daniel Damiano - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 1%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 30%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 20%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 14%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 13%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 12%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 4%

BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE - Turnstyle Underground Market 2%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 2%

