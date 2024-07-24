The Tank Announces Programming For LIMEFEST 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank has announced programming for LimeFest, which invites new works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary, or gender non-conforming to make way for more gender parity in the performing arts. Produced by Isa Garcia, the festival is good, old-fashioned summer art fun and runs August 1-21, 2024 at The Tank NYC (312 West 36th St New York, NY 10018).

LimeFest 2024 will feature over 50 productions. Highlights are included below, and tickets and more information on these and additional productions can be found at https://thetanknyc.org/limefest-2024.

KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA

By Ariel Stess

Directed by Meghan Finn

August 2-4, 8-10, & 15-17 at 3pm

Kara wakes up to find her husband and children missing. Twenty-year-old Emma runs away with a married man. Barbara's ex-lover breaks into her home in the middle of the night. And the pipes in Miranda's house burst. KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA follows the journey of four women whose major life crises collide on Christmas Eve, leading them to accidentally help each other find a way out.

Pete Betcher is the Production Designer, Carson Robles is the Production Stage Manager, and Stephen Simalchik is the Line Producer.

A VULVA NAMED CAROL

By Caitlin Beitel

August 14 at 9:30pm & August 16 at 7pm

A woman explodes at the corner of Sunset Blvd and North La Brea Ave, leaving remnants of her organs and flesh throughout the Hollywood Hills. Her ghost discovers her vulva (a life-sized, valley girl, vape smoking, muppet vulva) hanging off of an “In-N-Out” sign who proceeds to guide her through “death anon” and the visitation of three spirits (ala A Christmas Carol) who help her understand why she exploded in order to heal her soul in the afterlife.

Caitlin Beitel is a writer/performer living in Brooklyn. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in musical theater and last performed as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma” at the Utah Festival Opera. Her play A Vulva Named Carol was the January selection for “Play Date,” the play reading series at Pete's Candy store and she was also recently one of the selected musical artists at BKCM's Open Stages Festival

GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS!

By Anike Sonuga

August 2 & 9 at 9:30pm

Baby stripper, Mara, quickly learns that 'easy money' doesn't mean that the work isn't hard. This piece explores the relationships between women in an environment dictated by the male eyes that closely watches them.

Anike Sonuga is an artist born in the bay, raised in Georgia & Baltimore, and now based in Brooklyn. She is a writer, an actor, a director, and pretty much anything else that she falls into. From theatre that feels distinctly cinematic to film that is undeniably theatrical, Anike is constantly looking to bring the two worlds of film and theatre together.

BEST IN SHOW

By Madi Fabber

August 6 at 7pm

A group of women enter their boyfriends into a dog show.

Madi Fabber (she/her) is a playwright, dramaturg, and arts administrator based in NYC. Her style has been deemed as "Florida Gothic," inspired by her experiences growing up all around the American Southeast. As a writer, she's interested in exploring gender, queerness, humor, and things that go bump in the night. As an arts administrator, she IS the thing that goes bump in the night. Answer your emails.

An honors graduate of Harvard College's English and Theater, Dance, & Media departments, Madi's full-length thesis play, Dressed In White and Covered in Blood received a grade of magna cum laude. Madi's work has been featured in the Harvard Playwrights Festival, Gone In 60 Seconds Festival, and Literature Today. Most recently, Fabber was a Winter 2024 Workshop Intensive Playwright at the Workshop Theater with her play Best In Show.

Comments