AGE IS A FEELING & THE WIND AND THE RAIN Join Vineyard Theatre 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vineyard Theatre has revealed two additional productions for the company’s upcoming 42nd season. Vineyard’s 2024-2025 season will include the US premiere of Age is a Feeling, written and performed by Haley McGee and directed by Mitchell Cushman, which will be presented at Vineyard Theatre, produced in association with Alchemation, and the world premiere of The Wind and The Rain: A Story about Sunny’s Bar, written by Sarah Gancher and directed by Jared Mezzocchi. This site-specific theatrical experience, commissioned by Vineyard Theatre and Obie Award-winning theatre company En Garde Arts, and produced by En Garde Arts in association with Vineyard Theatre, will be presented at Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

These productions join the previously announced world premieres of The Antiquities by Jordan Harrison, co-directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan, a co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre, to be staged at Playwrights Horizons; and Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, a co-production with National Black Theatre in association with The New Group, presented at The Vineyard.



Speaking of the new additions to the 2024-25 season, Artistic Director Sarah Stern says, “We are thrilled to add two extraordinary works to our 2024-25 season. Haley McGee's breathtaking solo show, Age is a Feeling, directed by Mitchell Cushman, explores the arc of life with astonishing insight, humor, and poignancy. After acclaimed runs in Edinburgh, London, and Toronto, we’re excited for New York audiences to experience it. Simultaneously this fall, we are venturing across the water to Red Hook, Brooklyn, with the world premiere of The Wind and The Rain: A Story about Sunny's Bar, a remarkable new collaboration with En Garde Arts from Vineyard Artists-In-Residence Sarah Gancher and Jared Mezzocchi. This site-specific theatrical experience, performed on a barge on the waterfront, tells the story of a beloved bar and its 100-year history in ways that are both intimate and epic. It's one of a kind, and not to be missed. These join our previously announced world premieres of Jordan Harrison's The Antiquities, directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan, and Bowl EP, written and directed by our Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence, Nazareth Hassan. We’re thrilled to collaborate with a number of theatres we love this season: En Garde Arts, Playwrights Horizons, Goodman Theatre, National Black Theatre, and The New Group. The four shows in our season are works of expansive imagination, intimate poetry, and daringly original storytelling. They explore the nuance of our human experience in ways that are utterly unique in vision and theatricality, and we truly cannot wait to share them with audiences."



Vineyard Theatre 2024-25 Season



Age is a Feeling

US Premiere

Written and performed by Haley McGee

Directed by Mitchell Cushman

Original direction and dramaturgy by Adam Brace

September 11 - October 13, 2024

Opening Night September 22, 2024

Produced in association with Alchemation

Presented at Vineyard Theatre, 108 East 15th Street, New York, NY



Inspired by hospices, mystics and trips to the cemetery, Age is a Feeling wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we’re alive. A covert rallying cry against cynicism and regret. A call to seize our time. Written and performed by Olivier-nominated playwright and performer Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale), this never-the-same-twice show is a gripping story about how our relationship with mortality shapes the way we live. Charting the seminal moments, rites of passage and turning points in adult life from the day of turning 25 through death, Age is a Feeling celebrates the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life. Directed by Mitchell Cushman with original direction and dramaturgy by the late Adam Brace (Just for Us), Age is a Feeling premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022, where it won the Fringe First Award, before transferring to the Soho Theatre in London for two sold-out runs.



The Wind and The Rain: A Story about Sunny’s Bar

World Premiere

Written by Sarah Gancher

Directed by Jared Mezzocchi

October 2024

Produced by En Garde Arts

in Association with Vineyard Theatre

Presented at Waterfront Barge Museum, 290 Conover Street, Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY

At the end of Conover Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn, on the waterfront, there is a bar called Sunny’s. For over one hundred years, it’s been run by one family, through booms and busts, prohibition and pandemics, blight and gentrification. It's been home to dreamers and immigrants, artists, bootleggers, longshoremen, union bosses, corrupt police, numbers runners, bluegrass musicians, and hipsters. And to Tone Johansen, who fought to save it after Hurricane Sandy, against incredible odds.



Created by Obie Award winners Sarah Gancher (playwright) and Jared Mezzocchi (director), and co-commissioned by Vineyard Theatre and En Garde Arts, The Wind and The Rain uses immersive design technology to bridge the past and present of Red Hook. Beginning at the Waterfront Barge Museum and ending at Sunny's Bar, this site-specific theatrical experience invites audiences to situate themselves within the history of a neighborhood, a family, a storied gathering place, and the currents of time and nature that have shaped it all.



The Antiquities

World Premiere

Written by Jordan Harrison

Co-directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan

January 2025

Co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre

Presented at Playwrights Horizons, 416 West 42nd Street, New York, NY



At the Museum of Late Human Antiquities, the curators are fiercely committed to bringing a lost civilization to life again: What were humans really like? What did they wear, what did they eat, how did they die out? By casting us into the far future, Jordan Harrison’s new play gives us an uncanny view of the present moment, as we straddle the analog world that was and the post-human world to come.

Comments