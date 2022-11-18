Broadway Dreams to Present Annual Showcase Featuring Works by Ryann Redmond, Alysha Umphress & More

Broadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 5 and 7:30 PM at RWS Studios (37-12 35th Street, Long Island City). A cornerstone event of the non-profit organization, the evening is an annual culmination of the Broadway Dreams mission to build a bridge between the Broadway community and the stars of tomorrow. The showcase represents the top 5% of the organization's students and affords them the unique opportunity to perform for every major Broadway casting agency and other top entertainment industry decision makers.



Directed by two-time Emmy Award nominee, Spencer Liff ("So You Think You Can Dance," Head Over Heels), the students will perform works created by Broadway pros, including Jennifer Geller (Hamilton), Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice), Jeff Gorti (Chicago), Alexa Green (Wicked), Terrie Lynne (The Book of Mormon), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Maxx Reed (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), Otis Sallid (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), musical director Bálint Varga, and associate music directors Trevor Pierce and Camille Johnson.



"Showcase is by far my most favorite Broadway Dreams event," said Annette Tanner. "It's a true celebration of the incredible work ethic, heart, and talent of our Dreams and is one of the reasons we are proud to be represented by alumni in 16 currently running Broadway productions."



Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,0000 students in more than 8 countries, having awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018 alone. The 2022 Showcase will feature 52 students from cities across the United States, Russia, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.



The 2022 Broadway Dreams Showcase will feature Addalie Burns, Amy Bransky, Andrew McCloud, Annabel Lamm, Anne Kelly, Anzli McNew, Asten Nolan, Aubrey Dunbar, Audrey Lyn Crabano, Bradyn Prisand, Bria Brown, Bruno Peixoto, Charles Rapp, Chase Chiles, Christian Dorey, Dan Rozin, Dylan Gibson, Ella Neumann, Enyonam Osae, Ethan Jih-Cook, Evan Kupersmith, Faith Flanders, Gabriella Gonzalez, Gabrielle Lieberman, Hannah Hawkshaw, Isabella Amara, Justin Rivers, Katy Plaziak, Luke Bove, Mallorie Mendoza, Marshall Mabry, Matt Bruce, Matthew Irani, Mekinzie Neville, Natalie Schroeder, Philly Kang, Phoebe Jacobs, Raleigh Risser, Ravyn Calderon, Ryan Christopher, Sage Jepsen, Sebastian Baroulette, Sofie Poliakoff, Sunny Lehrhoff, Talia Hill, Tenda Kavuma, Thea Erichsen, Tristan Hill, Tyson Hill, Vanessa Shinault, Vincent Marcello, Will Burnett, William Foon, Zephaniah Wages, Zoltan Berencsi, and Zuzu Lewis.



The 2022 Broadway Dreams Showcase is sponsored in part by RWS Entertainment Group, Schroeder Family, Margaret Busch, Mark Morrow, Barry & Sally Abramson, Prisand Family and Rachel Schor. The planning committee includes Chess Avant-Garde, Bruce Daitch, Jeff Gorti, Rachel Hoffman, Victoria Morris, Ryan Poliakoff, Ryan Ratelle, Christine Roberts, Nicholas Rodriguez (Creative Education Director), and Lynn Slear.



Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.



The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Margaret Busch, Bruce Daitch, Alice Farquhar, Bernie Jackson, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Alex Newell, Chris Roberts, Jerry Schiano, Lynne Latham Slear and Ivan Williams.



For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.