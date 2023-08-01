Brenda Braxton Joins Production Team of PAY THE WRITER

Pay the Writer debuts on August 13, 2023, with a special benefit performance for the Writers Guild of America.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 1 Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 2 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Brenda Braxton Joins Production Team of PAY THE WRITER

NAACP Theatre Award winner and Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton(Chicago, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Jelly’s Last Jam) has joined the production team of Pay the Writer as a co-producer. This marks Braxton’s first time in a producer role.
 
“In the never-ending journey of trying to stay relevant in this business, as a woman of color and “of a certain age,” this opportunity just seemed like the perfect next step to take. Once I read the play, it was a no brainer! The writing is superb and shines under the helm of a wonderful director and great cast. I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason and at the right time. So, when producers Sandy Marshall and Mitchell Maxwell approached me (that was awesome in itself), I figured it was the Universe saying, ‘here you go.’ I didn't have to find the perfect project . . . It found me!”
-Brenda Braxton
 
The world premiere of the new comedy-drama by New York Times Bestselling Author Tawni O’Dell (Back Roads) stars Ron Canada (Network, Wedding Crashers, “The West Wing”), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”), and Bryan Batt (“Mad Men,” 12 Years a Slave, Jeffrey). Pay the Writer opens August 21, 2023 Off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). The seven-week limited engagement is directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss, and What I Wore).
 
Braxton is joined by Weird Sisters Productions (Pictures From Home), Big Dawg Productions, Kati Meister (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, for colored girls…), and Robin Carus as Co-Producers.
 
Pay the Writer debuts on August 13, 2023, with a special benefit performance for the Writers Guild of America.
 
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/PayTheWriterTickets 
 
The production also features Steven Hauck (Broadway: The Velocity of Autumn, Irena’s Vow) as Jean Luc, Miles G. Jackson (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits, TV: “Hunters,” “The Last O.G.”) as Young Bruston/Taz, Garrett Turner (Broadway: TINA — The Tina Turner Musical, Thoughts of a Colored Man) as Young Cyrus, Danielle J. Summons (Off-Broadway: Baby) as Gigi, and Stephen Payne (Broadway: Of Mice And Men, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County) as Homeless Man.
 
Focusing on the complicated relationship between a legendary literary agent and his best friend-turned-most-successful client, Pay the Writer explores how an artist’s life is controlled by their calling and talent.
 
Bruston Fischer (Bryan Batt) is a young gay man suffering from social persecution while trying to make it in publishing when he first meets Cyrus Holt (Ron Canada) some 40 years earlier. Cyrus is a gifted Black writer trying to get his talent noticed in a world that wants to ignore his existence. Through their unique friendship, the pair find literary success and the most stable relationship either will ever have. Yet, when talent, business, and love intertwine, missteps occur and, inevitably, regrets often follow. Triumph and loss become blurred as we sort through the challenges of the human condition. Pay The Writer is a heartrending and funny exploration of personal and artistic legacy while navigating life’s final chapter.
 
Scenic design is by Tony Award winner David Gallo (The Drowsy Chaperone, Jitney, Radio Golf), costume design is by Tony Award nominee David C. Woolard (The Rocky Horror Show, The Who’s Tommy), lighting design is by Tony Award winner Christopher Akerlind (Indecent, Light in the Piazza), and sound design and production management are by Bill Toles (Off-Broadway’s The Rat Trap, Sowa’s Red Gravy). Props are by Yuki Nakamura (The Producers China Tour, Off-Broadway’s La Bohème, A Small Oak Tree Runs Red). Casting is by Robin Carus. General management is by Aaron Grant Theatrical.
 
Pay the Writer is produced by Tony Award-nominated producers Alexander “Sandy” Marshall (Hangmen, American Buffalo), Mitchell Maxwell (Dinner with Friends, Jeffrey, Damn Yankees), and Giles Cole (After All These Years, The Art of Concealment, The Dover Road).




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Liz Kingsmans ONE WOMAN SHOW Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances Photo
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

Hurry! There are only two weeks left to catch the incredible performance of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW. Don't miss this captivating production as it enters its final run. Get your tickets now and experience the magic firsthand.

2
ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway at The Actors Temple Theatre Beginn Photo
ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway at The Actors Temple Theatre Beginning in October

After a sold-out debut in 2019 (at the Center for Jewish History), Anne Frank, a Musical, will return Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036). Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida and adapted in English by Dylan Hadida, this musical has been highly recognized in France for the last ten years.

3
The Negro Ensemble Company to Premiere MECCA IS BURNING at Harlem Schoool Of The Arts In A Photo
The Negro Ensemble Company to Premiere MECCA IS BURNING at Harlem Schoool Of The Arts In August

From August 10 to 26, the Negro Ensemble Company, Inc. (NEC), in conjunction with their residency at Penn Live Arts, will perform the world premiere of 'Mecca Is Burning' at Harlem School of the Arts.

4
Tow Foundation to Award Randi Berry, Executive Director Of IndieSpace, Visionary Leadershi Photo
Tow Foundation to Award Randi Berry, Executive Director Of IndieSpace, Visionary Leadership Award

The Tow Foundation will award Randi Berry, the Executive Director of IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, one of its Visionary Leadership Awards.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You