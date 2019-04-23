Brad Oscar, Badia Farha, and More Join Cast of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER

Producers Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Allison Bressi announce the cast of the New York Premiere of the new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, opening Off-Broadway this summer at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

Starring alongside the previously-announced Screen Actors Guild winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role, are Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna; Jasmine Forsberg (Love In Hate Nation at Penn State) as Cortnie/Indigo; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug/Director; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe; Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine/Janessa; and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen at Second Stage) as swing.

Beloved Broadway veteran Anne L. Nathan (Once, Sunday in the Park with George) will perform the title role at Saturday matinee performances.

The follow-up to his viral smash hit Be More Chill which made its Broadway bow this spring, Broadway Bounty Hunter features music and lyrics by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", The Black Suits, Bloodsong of Loveat Ars Nova), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams(Be More Chill). Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director),BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER begins previews Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with an official opening night of Tuesday, July 23,for a limited engagement of ten weeks through Sunday, September 15.

A fierce, funny and fearless new musical comedy inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s, Broadway Bounty Hunter stars Annie Golden as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actress of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. A "rowdy, funny, cheerfully cockeyed show" with a six-piece band performing Iconis' "lively and infectious score that's a churning blend of R&B, funk, and rock 'n' roll" (The Boston Globe), the musical chronicles a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity - and save the theatre.

"Golden sings the songs -kills them, even-with the full-throttle soulfulness they cry out for," wrote The New York Times of Annie Golden's performance in Broadway Bounty Hunter at Barrington Stage, where its world premiere production was awarded five Berkshire Theater Awards. "Her winning performance tugs us into her character's bruised heart and battling spirit. A pixie comedian with a distinctive presence, she handles the comedy with ease...but also brings elements of fey, touching truth to her role."

Annie Golden's career has spanned punk rock, theater and television, having first stepped into the spotlight as lead singer of CBGB headliner The Shirts in the 1970s. On Broadway, she appeared in Hair; Leader of the Pack; Ah, Wilderness!; On the Town, The Full Monty and Violet; and originated the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins Off-Broadway. On screen, she played Jeannie Ryan in Milos Forman's 1979 film adaptation of Hair, Norma Romano in four seasons of the hit Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black," and Eudora in I Love You Phillip Morris.

Named "the future of musical theater" by The New York Times, Joe Iconis has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award and Jonathan Larson Award. In addition to Broadway Bounty Hunter and the viral sensation Be More Chill, his original music was featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash." His song "Broadway, Here I Come!", originally sung by Jeremy Jordan on the show, was an instant hit and has been hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook. Joe is a fixture on the New York cabaret scene with popular shows like "Joe Iconis & Family," and his upcoming musicals include The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse, Punk Rock Girl and Love in Hate Nation.

Rounding out the Broadway Bounty Hunter creative team are Scenic Designer Michael Schweikardt (Rags at Goodspeed), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Assassins, Ragtime, Once on this Island), Costume and Wig Designer Sarafina Bush (Pass Over at LCT3), Projection Designer Brad Peterson (Junk,Oslo, Cats), Sound Designer Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love), Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill), Vocal Arranger Joel Waggoner (Presto Change-o Composer), Music Director Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Associate), Artistic Consultant Nehemiah Luckett (The TEAM's Primer for a Failed Superpower), Fight Consultant Eric William Morris(King Kong), and Associate Director/Choreographer Leonard Sullivan (The Book of Mormon). Production Management is byTinc Productions, Stage Manager is E. Sara Barnes, and the General Manager is KGM Theatrical. Co-producing the show are Kevin and Marji Finkel, Maxwell Haddad, Winston Hatta, The Nice Kids, Jonathan Demar/Jen Sandler, Gray Lady Entertainment/Marandi Entertainment, Larisa Jiao/August Laska, Mia Moravis, Benjamin Nissen/Cliff Hopkins, Nick Reid/Kristin Goehring, and Michelle Riley.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public starting on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 AM EST.

Exclusive first access to tickets will be given to those who have signed up for Broadway Bounty Hunter's newsletter on the show's official website (broadwaybountyhunter.com). Fan pre-sale will be from Friday, May 3 at 11 AM EST through Sunday, May 5 at 11:59 PM EST.

Beginning Monday, May 6 at 10 AM EST, Audience Rewards® members will have special access to presale tickets forBROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER through Wednesday, May 8 at 9:59 AM EST. It's free and fast to join atwww.AudienceRewards.com. Audience Rewards® is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers across the nation. Earn valuable ShowPoints every time you buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events you love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards® members.

The regular performance schedule for Broadway Bounty Hunter is as follows: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00PM; Fridays at 8:00PM; Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM; and Sundays at 3:00PM & 7:30PM. At Saturday matinees, the title role is performed by Anne L. Nathan.





