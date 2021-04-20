Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bonnie Milligan, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson and More to Take Part in 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Additional actors include Zina Ellis, Alexis Floyd, Joel March Garland, Sarah Nina Hayon, Vella Lovell, Elizabeth Marvel, Tedra Millan, Bonnie Milligan & more.

Apr. 20, 2021  

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will return tonight with an all new series of unforgettable monologues on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Thirteen actors have been paired with thirteen writers, who have crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until 10 PM, new monologues will be published every 15 minutes.

The actors performing the series of Viral Monologues will include: Genevieve Angelson, Ayo Edebiri, Zina Ellis, Alexis Floyd, Joel March Garland, Sarah Nina Hayon, Daniel K. Isaac, Vella Lovell, Elizabeth Marvel, Tedra Millan, Bonnie Milligan, Bobby Moreno, Susannah Perkins and Anna Suzuki.

Courtney Baron, Liza Birkenmeier, Sam Chanse, Alex Edelman, Ben Firke, Aniello Fontano, Nazareth Hassan, Michael Mitnick, Talene Monahon, Joey Palestina, christopher oscar peña, Jen Silverman, Blair Singer and Robert Spence will write the monologues.

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours. The incredible lineup of luminaries who have written and performed for the Viral Monologues includes Alan Arkin, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Andre De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Dagmara Domínczyk, Rachel Dratch,Minnie Driver, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, William Jackson Harper, Daniel Dae Kim, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Vella Lovell, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Brittany O'Grady, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, Danny Pudi, AnnaSophia Robb, Andre Royo, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Wilson, Rita Wilson and many more.

New editions of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues stream on select Tuesday nights on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.


