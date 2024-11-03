Blake Brundy Joins Cast Of Off-Broadway's SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blake Brundy is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing, playing the role of Everybody Else in NYC. The cast of SINGFELD! also features Dustin Scully, Micaela Oliverio, C.J. Russo, and Alexander McConkie.

Blake Brundy's Theater Credits include Apocalypse Truck: the musical (Theater for the New City), Comedy of Errors/ Richard II (Hip to Hip), and Into the Breeches (Lyric Rep Co.).

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody to hit the New York stage and beyond by the duo. The show opened at The Theater Center in the Spring of 2021, home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love, Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on “NYlive'' on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

NOW AVAILABLE FOR LICENSING

Jerry, George, and Elaine are coming to a city near you! “SINGFELD! A MUSICAL ABOUT NOTHING” is now available for professional and amateur licensing! Inquiring production companies can visit singfeld.com/licensing for more information.

The producers of “SINGFELD!” are excited for theaters across the globe to take on the Off-Broadway hit & bring some of television's most beloved characters to a theater near you! Throughout its run, the show has brought in fans across the New York City area, eager to reconnect with the sitcom that defined a decade. The show's dynamic cast of 5 actors spans a wide range of the series' most iconic characters & provides opportunities for actors of all ages and backgrounds. Upon request, access can be provided for the show's accompaniment track & streaming rights. “SINGFELD!” features a simplistic, flexible set, which can easily be adapted at a director's discretion. Bring all your favorite characters to your theatre's season today!

Tickets for SINGFELD! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

Comments