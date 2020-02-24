Betsy Wolfe Joins VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Lineup

Come laugh your (BODY PART)______ off! After a year-long absence, audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks is back in NYC for a one-night-only comedy benefit on Monday, March 9, with all proceeds going to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Buoyant Broadway luminary Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) completes the cast for this whimsical evening of fill-in-the-blanks shenanigans. She joins the previously announced lineup, including iconic actress & painter Eve Plumb (A Very Brady Renovation, Crashing), incandescent funny-lady Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof); Obie-winner & Tony-nominee Jeremy Shamos (Birdman, Better Call Saul), handsome & hilarious John Behlmann (Tootsie, CW's Riverdale), and the always marvelous Noah Galvin (The Real O'Neals, Dear Evan Hanson).

Also, for even more horseplay & hijinks, Villain: DeBlanks welcomes special musical guests Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, Buyer & Cellar) and Lauren Elder (Sideshow, HAIR); and guest sketch artist Squigs Robertson (Broadway Ink); making this an unmissable night of unpredictable fun benefitting a fantastic organization.

Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the stars say words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!

Villain: DeBlanks benefit for LLS will play Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St., NYC) on Monday, March 9. Doors: 9:00pm, Show: 9:30pm. Cover charge is $30.00 and there is a $12 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets visit: https://publictheater.org/. For more information on the show, visit: villaindeblanks.com.







