Betsy Wolfe, Ana Villafañe, Shakina Nayfack, and Taylor Louderman Join WRITE OUT LOUD’s 2024 EP

WRITE OUT LOUD has announced the release of its sixth studio EP, which will be available to stream on January 10th, 2025. Click here to pre-save the album now.

This year’s album features Betsy Wolfe (Tony Nominee, & Juliet), performing “Fade Away” by Will Shishmanian and Brooke Trumm. Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet, N/A), performing “Self-Portrait” by José Alba Rodríguez and Yejune Kim. Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), performing “California” by Ally Cribb. And Shakina Nayfack (Transparent, Chonburi International Hotel), performing “Necromancy” by Wren Mied.

The album is music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) with orchestrations by Macy Schmidt (The Broadway Sinfonietta) and will be available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Of the release, Louderman says, “our album release is maybe the most exciting part of our programming year. When we cut our first EP in 2019, we had no idea what would happen or how enthusiastic and supportive this Write Out Loud community would become. I can’t wait for you to hear this year’s winning songs!”

In tandem with the album release, Write Out Loud will release exclusive behind the scenes music videos of the four winning songs (directed by Ellie Gravitte).

