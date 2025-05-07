Ben Stiller, Richard Kind & Liza Colón-Zayas Join LAByrinth Theater Company 2025 CELEBRITY CHARADES Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LAByrinth Theater Company has announced the return of its signature fundraising event, Celebrity Charades, happening on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom.

One of the most anticipated events of the spring gala season, Celebrity Charades features four teams of actors, artists, and personalities squaring off in a high-energy, no-holds-barred game of speed charades. The evening will be hosted by LAB member and star of Night Court and The Good Fight, Nyambi Nymabi.

Emmy-winning actor, director, and comedy icon Ben Stiller will be joined by a powerhouse lineup of players including LAB members Elizabeth Rodriguez, Chris Chalk, David Zayas, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Aaron Roman Weiner and Stephen Adly Guirgis, along with friends of LAB Richard Kind, Chloe Fineman, William Jackson Harper, Alison Wright and Rachel Dratch -all competing for bragging rights and, most importantly, in support of LAByrinth's commitment to create and develop groundbreaking theater that is accessible to all. More celebrity announcements coming soon!

This year's gala will also honor Off-Broadway legend Angelina Fiordellisi, with LAB's prestigious Dave Hoghe Award, which celebrates artistic courage and outstanding dedication to LAByrinth Theater Company.. The award will be presented by LAByrinth founding member and Emmy award winning actor Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear).

Tickets and sponsorships can be secured here.

Proceeds will benefit LAByrinth Theater Company's mission to produce bold new work by diverse voices. Since its founding in 1992, LAByrinth has nurtured a vibrant, multicultural ensemble dedicated to telling stories that reflect the breadth of the human experience, producing over 50 world premieres, and changing the face of American theater in the process.

Comments