BWW Review: ONLY YESTERDAY-A Fascinating Show that Brings Lennon and McCartney Together Again

"We make beautiful music together."

-John Lennon in Only Yesterday

Only Yesterday written by Bob Stevens and directed by Carol Dunne is an enthralling show now being performed at 59E59 Theaters through September 29. It brings together two of the Beatles, Paul McCartney and John Lennon in an imaging of a night they spent together stranded in a motel by a hurricane when they were on an American tour. The production is entertaining and revealing. Music lovers and many more will be fascinated by this story that incorporates the men's personal histories with pop culture and iconic songs. This show is so appealing, it is sure to sell out. Get your tickets while you can.

John and Paul are in for a long night. It is the height of Beatlemania and after months of touring and performing, the famous pop stars must stay in Key West to wait out a raging storm in a simple motel room. Their differing personalities are evident. John is impatient and at times bombastic as compared to Paul's mellow attitude. As their night progresses, their kinship is obvious as they play music, read fan mail, chat about the humble beginnings of their careers, and engage in some heavy drinking. The discourse turns personal and to serious matters when they talk about the future of their songwriting and the loss of each of their mothers when each of the men were teens.

The cast features Tommy Crawford as Paul McCartney and Christopher Sears as John Lennon. It doesn't take long before you feel transported to the '60's by these two actors. Their character portrayals bring McCartney and Lennon to life. They have great musicianship as they play Beatle's music and songs that have inspired them that include "House of the Rising Sun" by Libby Reynolds Holmes; "Do You Want to Dance" by Bobby Freeman; Rollover Beethoven" by Chuck Berry and more. Christopher Flockton captures the role of their manager and Olivia Swayze does a fine job of depicting an avid young fan who sneaks into the motel air vents to communicate with her idols.



The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing Only Yesterday to the stage. They include scenic design by Michael Canio; costume design by Allison Crutchfield; lighting and projection design by Dan Kotlowitz; assistant projection design by Robert Scott Cueva; sound design by Jane Shaw. The Producing Associate/Light and Sound Board Operator is Jaclyn Pageau; Production Stage Manager is Danielle Zandri; Assistant Stage Manager is Jillian Gowac; Wardrobe Supervisor is Samantha Key; Assistant Director is Virginia Ogden.



Bob Stevens has created a play that is sure fire hit. Steven's accomplished career includes being a writer and producer on the TV shows, Murphy Brown, The Wonder Years, Night Court, Malcolm in the Middle. Only Yesterday showcases Stevens' talent for storytelling. We know you'll love it!

Produced by Northern Stage, Only Yesterday is at 59E59 Theaters ((59 East 59thStreet, between Park and Madison) for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29. The show runs for 70 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 PM; Saturday at 2:15 PM & 7:15 PM; Sunday at 2:15 PM. Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit https://www.59e59.org/.

